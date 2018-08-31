Fashion Do’s and Don’ts for Elegantly-Aged Women

Herbert de Givenchy once said, “The dress must follow the body of the woman, not the body following the shape of the dress.” As we age, so does our body so we have to learn what is proper and what isn’t. When we become aware of fashion guidelines, we will always look well dressed and put-together.

Everything changes – time, fashion and, of course, a woman. She may assert her right to look like she used to, but it might mean that a woman in her fifties refuses to accept changes and keeps on looking back. We have to change our make-up and the way we dress as we age.

Here are a few tips:

Once you turn 50, think lighter colors that complement your eyes. Pastels will be a better complement at this age for your skin and hair as well. They make you look softer. Wear white whenever you can. White is a staple every elegantly-aged woman should have in her wardrobe. Buy a new collection of neck-scarves to complement your wardrobe. These hide your neck that may be showing age and give you a put-together finish. Choose pieces that have fewer embellishments and cleaner lines, you’ll be able to get more wear out of them, pair them with more (trendy) things, and accessorize with your favorite jewelry pieces. They’ll also make your look more polished than some of the busier pieces out there. Choose timeless pieces that are clean lines, tailored, and classy. Flatter your figure by looking at your best features and choose clothes that accentuate those beautiful parts of you. Choose flat-front pocket pants with no pockets. Choose pants with wide waistbands and that have a higher band. Accessorize smartly. Minimize makeup. Shoes: D o not go quietly into the navy mid heel pump, or the plain loafer, or the really useful (so comfy) trainer. You can always do a fun shoe and display a well-turned ankle. The just got out of bed, beach bleached hair days are on the way out. A good conditioner is everything now. And whatever you do don’t over trim. A bob at this stage could put a decade on you, instantly. Stay out of the younger women’s departments. Those styles will not fit your body properly and only take away from the natural beauty that you have earned. Accessories such as shawls, stoles or shrugs work double duty by providing a little extra warmth while concealing the arms. Never wear low-cut tops, dresses, or jackets without a shell. Turtlenecks and mock turtlenecks are your friends now. The one thing Cameron Diaz (over 40 now) will never wear again, (‘No Way’) according to an interview in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, is …a tube top. Black leather biker cheapens you at this stage in your life. Opt for olive green or a suede jacket. Stay away from chiffon, leopard prints, and very high heels. Tim Gunn’s says, “Stay away from jackets that hit at the mid-section, horizontal stripes, low-rise jeans, capri pants, and double-breasted blazers.” Go for a gray or blue colored bathing suit, which accentuates your breasts. This will hide your stomach or back fat, whilst making you feel confident. Many women prefer wearing black because of its slimming effects but it is not really a beach appropriate color, especially if you’re on vacation. Blue and gray can have similar slimming effects as black. Try to stay away from black. It adds no color and may make you look depressed and morbid. Lighten your wardrobe. Pick neutral shoes and handbags.

Staying age appropriate when it comes to fashion for middle-aged women means wearing clothing that fits, flatters, and reflects your unique sense of style.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com