Dr. Oz Today: Your Guide to Low-Calorie Ice Cream on this Labor Day Weekend

Today is the beginning of the Labor Day celebrations when family and friends come together for cook-outs and parties. Most parties usually serve ice cream and with so many health-conscious now, Oz gives us the breakdown on healthier choices when purchasing low-calorie.

With the help of nutritionist Keri Glassman and Delish.com’s Joanna Saltz, Lindsay Funston, and Lauren Miyashiro, we are going to cover the ins and outs of low-calorie ice cream alternatives. If you want the nostalgia, texture, and flavor of real ice cream without the guilt, there are tons of options for you to choose from. By using all-natural ingredients and keeping portion sizes in mind, you can get creative with your summery concoctions and find your favorite recipe.

Take a look at these six suggestions to get some inspiration!

Under 300 Calorie Pints When the craving for ice cream strikes, it’s all too common for us to grab a spoon and a pint and dig in until the carton is empty. To avoid a calorie overload, companies are now making low-calorie pints, usually around 300 calories or less, so you can indulge without any worries. Compared to a regular full-fat vanilla ice cream, we discovered that the calories dropped from 1,000 to 240 calories, the fat dropped from 68 grams to 6 grams, and the sugar dropped from 80 grams to 12 grams. Coconut Milk Ice Cream Coconut ice cream is becoming increasingly popular with consumers looking to try dairy-free treats. Since so many people are now going vegan or living with lactose intolerance, there is a greater need for animal-free products. Coconut milk ice cream is not only delicious but also has less than 1/2 the calories and fat of regular ice cream and less sugar as well. One downside: compared to regular ice cream that has 4 grams of protein per serving, coconut ice cream only has 1 gram. So you can supplement your treat with raw nuts or simply get your protein fix elsewhere. All-Natural Ice Pops Few things are as perfect as a cold treat on a hot summer day. But if your cold treats are starting to get in the way of your weight loss goals, it’s time to switch from ice cream to ice pops. These all natural ice pops are made with ingredients like Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and coconut milk, so you can rest assured that these are nutritious and wholesome items. Frozen Banana Ice Cream This one ingredient ice cream is as natural as it gets. Since bananas are creamy and sweet on their own, all you need to do is freeze one and then blend it up until it reaches your desired consistency. Just make sure to choose a banana that is ripe so that it is easier to blend and sweet enough. Avocado Ice Cream If you want the creaminess of ice cream without all the fat that goes with it, you can try using avocados to achieve the same texture. Not only is avocado ice cream a healthier alternative, it also provides you with a dose of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), which can boost your heart health, and all kinds of vitamins and nutrients as well. Frozen Yogurt Frozen yogurt has become increasingly popular lately and it’s easy to see why. Super customizable toppings and tons of flavors make it easy to avoid flavor fatigue and try something new every time. To make sure your frozen yogurt creation is actually healthy, look for all-natural toppings like fresh fruit, raw nuts, or coconut flakes. Try to avoid cookie and candy toppings to keep the sugar content down.

CMR wishes all of you a happy and safe Labor Day Weekend.

Photo via Bing