Nation’s Uproar Over Neil Armstrong Movie

This morning, 9/3/2018, NBC’s Today show aired a segment covering the controversy of the new film, “First Man.” The movie is a look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong, and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969. The major firestorm is that they leave out the planting of the American flag.

The Telegraph reports that the flag is not shown in the new movie First Man, with star Ryan Gosling saying that the American moon landing “transcended countries and borders,” and that instead of being an American achievement, it was a “human achievement.” Americans are livid over this premise for the movie and feel it was their tax dollars that allowed their flag to be the first to stake its’ claim to the landing. Although, it is solely an American one, as the United States is, to this day, the only nation that sent a man to the moon.

Gosling said. “I also think Neil was extremely humble, as were many of these astronauts, and time and time again he deferred the focus from himself to the 400,000 people who made the mission possible.”

“He was reminding everyone that he was just the tip of the iceberg — and that’s not just to be humble, that’s also true,” Gosling continued. “So I don’t think that Neil viewed himself as an American hero. From my interviews with his family and people that knew him, it was quite the opposite. And we wanted the film to reflect Neil.”

Gosling also joked that he might have “cognitive bias” against including the American flag because he’s Canadian.

Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted his resistance and well as Sen. Ted Cruz has been outspoken in his feelings. Basically, Americans are saying it is “anti-American.” After all, it was an American achievement.

Rick Armstrong and Mark Armstrong released a statement jointly with “First Man” author James R. Hansen on Friday in the wake of claims that the lack of the flag planting in the movie is unpatriotic.

“We do not feel this movie is anti-American in the slightest,” the trio said. “Quite the opposite. But don’t take our word for it. We’d encourage everyone to go see this remarkable film and see for themselves.”

“First Man” is directed by Chazelle from a script by Josh Singer, based on Hansen’s book “First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong.” The film stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong and focuses on the years leading up to the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. “First Man” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday and hits theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 12.

