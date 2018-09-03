Dr. Oz Show Today: Your Anti-Aging Shopping List

Today, 9/3/2018, Oz gives you a list of foods you should add to your grocery list that are anti-aging. Anti-aging may not just be creams and lotions; but, what we put into our bodies is just as important. Lisa Oz reveals the citrus fruit that can help build collagen and prevent wrinkles. Then, Dr. Oz explains how antioxidants like quercetin, found in plants like parsley, support healthy cell function.

Anti-Aging Foods

Clementine. They are a source of Vitamin C and can help your skin from wrinkling. They build collagen and protect from UV light.

Parsley. It is a diuretic and flushes fluid out of your body. It contains quercetin that builds proteins in the skin allowing it to function like it did when you were younger. Anti-oxidants are like sanitation workers. Use it in your green drink or use it to make sauces.

Millet. Make it with coconut or almond milk, cinnamon, and nuts. Millet gives you a healthy dose of fiber to keep your system running correctly.

While staying on top of your skincare regimen is always a good idea, if you want to look and feel your best, it has to start from within. By drinking plenty of water, eating lots of fresh produce, getting enough sleep, and exercising on a regular basis, you can stay healthy and gain a glowing complexion at the same time. Wondering which foods are worth avoiding on your quest to younger-looking skin?

Avoid These Aging Foods

Macchiatos and Lattes. A medium latte contains 40 gm. of sugar and a medium frappuccino contains 85 gm. of sugar. If sugar intake becomes excessively high, predisposing our bodies to oxidative stress and inflammation.

Red Meat. Animal-derived high-fat protein sources are a major source of harmful dietary AGEs and can induce inflammation and oxidative stress similarly to an excess of dietary sugar. Lower your intake.

Soups, Sauces, and Salad Dressings. Even those whole-food based condiments can be packing more sugar than a handful of chocolate.

Packaged Snacks. Eating an excess of processed/packaged foods can negatively affect blood sugar, blood pressure, chronic inflammation and oxidative damage, so steer clear of chips, crackers, and cookies to do your body a major favor.

Alcohol. This leaves us exposed to a greater risk of sunburn — a fast track to premature skin aging. If you don’t plan to stop enjoying your cocktails anytime soon, then make it a goal to counteract those oxidants with antioxidants! You should bolster up your internal sunscreen because a true anti-aging regimen should start from the inside. Quench those free radicals by choosing smart snacks like fruit, salad, and grilled veggies.

Fried Foods. High levels exacerbate chronic inflammatory processes and the oxidative damage that occurs over time from those deep fried doughnuts is detrimental to the DNA within the skin’s structural matrix, (like collagen) which plays a major role in skin appearance. Further, research in animal models suggests that a high intake of trans fat can leave skin more vulnerable to the sun’s UV rays, and thus, its role in wrinkle formation and photoaging.

Photo courtesy via Bing