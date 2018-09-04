Are You Tired of Being Tired?

Has your get up and go, got up and went? Have you noticed an unnatural change in your energy levels and just chalked it up to stress, age, or life changes? While all of these may play into your chronic fatigue, there are also everyday things you may or may not be doing that are contributing to the problem. If your doctor has ruled out any major health problems, you should try the following suggestions from health experts to improve your body’s ways to produce energy. Fatigue is a common complaint among middle-aged people. Fortunately, there are ways to combat the loss of energy and even slow down the aging process.

Ways to Improve Your Getup and Go

Water. Many people walk around every day basically dehydrated. Water is 60% of your body and without the proper intake, your body cannot function properly. Dehydration can cause many symptoms you aren’t even aware of including lack of energy. Not drinking enough water is comparable to driving a car without enough gasoline. If you detest the taste of water, add fruit slices. You can also drink electrolyte drinks but make sure there is no sugar which can also cause fatigue after the sugar wears off. Getting up and loading up on caffeine is not the answer. Start your day with water before you even start drinking the coffee. Regulate your sleep schedule. Having a regular sleep schedule programs your body to function properly. Don’t convince yourself that you can survive off of 4-5 hrs. a night. Your body will tell you differently by exhausting itself from not having a rhythm. Adults should get 8-9 hrs. of sleep per night. This allows the body to heal and to build up the energy you will need the next day. Exercise. Yes, you can do this. Going to a gym is not always the answer because of work schedules and being overly-committed. Walking and online programs are good options for the working parents. Find at least 30 minutes to get that heart rate up and sweat. Exercise increases endorphins in the brain that produce a feel-good life . “Exercise has consistently been linked to improved vigor and overall quality of life,” says Kerry J. Stewart, professor of medicine and director of clinical and research exercise physiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “People who become active have a greater sense of self-confidence. But exercise also improves the working efficiency of your heart, lungs, and muscles,” Stewart says. Watch What You are Feeding Your Body. Have you paid attention to what is going into your body? If not, start doing so. The amounts along with the fats, carbs, and processed foods could be your culprits for feeling exhausted. If you are overeating, your body has to slow down to process. Foods with no nutritional value only have negative effects on our systems. Concentrate on whole grains, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and lean proteins. Skip those chips! Massage. Yes, you deserve these and you also need massages. The body holds stress in so many places of our bodies. Body tension and pain can lead to fatigue. Massage aids blood flow and increase oxygen to our cells allowing the body to detoxify itself. This function allows the body to produce more energy.

If you feel you are running on fumes and you have had a good report from your doctor, try these tips to help your body regain its natural energy.

Remember: It’s never too late to start exercising. University of Oregon researchers offered yoga instruction to 135 men and women ages 65 to 85. At the end of six months, participants reported an increased sense of well-being and a boost in overall energy.

Ref. gethealthyu.com, MSN/lifestyle, WebMD

Photo via Bing