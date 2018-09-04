Dr. Oz Today: Clean Proteins Your Body Needs/Ranked

Today, 9/4/2018, we share with you the findings from Dr. Oz on which proteins are the cleanest to help you fight off diseases like heart disease and diabetes. Eating the right kinds of protein at the right times is essential to keeping your metabolism running smoothly, allowing you to feel great and keep off the weight. But eating the wrong types and amounts of protein might also deal your health a blow.

Most people believe that meat is protein and protein is meat, but it’s just not that simple. Common protein sources like meat, dairy, and eggs actually have no fiber so they can potentially back up your digestion and sometimes even pollute your body with toxins. Instead, wellness expert and author Kathy Freston recommends getting as much protein as possible from beans, grains, and vegetables, all sources of clean protein. Here are Freston’s top three clean protein picks, ranked based on their accessibility, flavor, and versatility:

Top Three Protein Picks

Pea-Based Plant Protein Powder. Unlike milk-based proteins, pea-based protein powder doesn’t contain casein (a protein that has been linked to cancer) and is not inflammatory. One scoop gives you everything you need, 30 of your recommended daily 50 grams of protein. Most people throw the powder into a morning shake, but Freston recommends adding it to oatmeal, baked goods, or even your coffee. Red Lentils. Freston ranks these so high mostly because of their cheapness and uniqueness, but you’ll get all the good nutrients you need. Not only does one cup contain 18 grams of protein, it also will provide you with 15 grams of fiber, iron, and B vitamins to help lower your cholesterol. Add them to your salad, make burgers from them, or mash them into a spicy sandwich spread. They’re sweeter, nuttier, and easier to break down and digest than other lentils, so you can even use them in brownie recipes in place of flour! Veggie Sausage. Veggie sausage is Freston’s top clean protein pick because it tastes so much like real meat, has 25 grams of protein and only one gram of saturated fat! Bite Club-approved, one veggie sausage also only has about 240 calories, and it’s so versatile! Add to sauces, make kabobs, or just eat it plain and enjoy the packed flavor.

Almonds, cashews, peanut butter and almond butter pack a powerful protein punch. For beans and legumes, opt for lentils, black beans, chickpeas and pinto beans. With dairy, stick to Greek yogurt – other types of dairy have protein as well, but Greek yogurt is the healthiest option, and one cup alone contains 23 grams of protein!

Oz says: In total, you should eat five to six servings of protein a day.

