Dr. Oz Today: Lose Weight With Hot Sauce

Today, 9/5/2018, Oz teaches us about a food that we may not have ever associated with losing weight-Hot Sauce! Yes, indeed and most of us love it. How great is that? Hot sauce sales are growing by the minute and it seems like the spicy condiment trend is here to stay. Along with adding a lot of flavor and heat to any meal, it turns out that hot sauce may also help you lose weight. Want to add this ingredient to your diet? Find out how with the help of food journalist Mark Schatzker.

Swap Out Your Condiments As tempting as it is to toss some ketchup or mayo on a sandwich, scrambled eggs, or countless other dishes, the calories can really add up. Instead of dumping on all that fat and sugar, you can make your meal taste better with hot sauce, for zero calories.

Cook With Hot Sauce to Avoid Overeating Researchers from Purdue University found that people felt more satisfied after eating spicy foods and that they only ate a set amount instead of pigging out. One theory is that the heat in your mouth causes you to eat slower so you can register satiety cues and that you can only take so much hot sauce before you hit your limit, so it prevents overindulging.

Eat Capsaicin to Boost Metabolism One of the main chemicals in a chili pepper (the main ingredient in hot sauce) is capsaicin. This ingredient is what causes your body’s temperature to rise, which is why researchers think it may boost calorie burn. Your body has to spend the energy to regulate temperature change which is what may cause the metabolism boost.

Pair Hot Sauce With a Healthy Fat Since hot sauce is a fat-soluble molecule, you can pair it with avocado to dissolve the leftover spice in your mouth and cool off. You’ll enjoy the welcomed break from the heat, trust us.