Cher is 72 Today and Doesn’t Need to “Turn Back Time”

Today, 9/6/2018, the raven-haired beauty seems to have no need to turn back time. She looked incredibly young at 72, as she spoke with Harry Smith this morning on Today. She is a firm believer staying young all depends on what you put into your body. She didn’t mention plastic surgery though.

‘All right. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs — I never have,’ she told the Today show. ‘I work out. I’m pretty good with my diet, except I like chocolate.’

‘I think, also, I’ve always kept working,’ she added.

The Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar winner mentioned nothing of plastic surgery, which she first turned to in 1985 after seeing herself on the big screen in Mask.

‘It makes me happy. You know, if I want to put my tits on my back, they’re mine,” she once said of having cosmetic procedures.

Cher has owned up having rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, a facelift, and dental surgery, though any speculation of recent procedures is merely a rumor.

She launched her career when she was just a teen, and for the last 55 years, Cher hasn’t slowed down.

In addition to sharing her anti-aging secrets, Cher smiled when talking about her role in “Mama Mia.” Cher played Meryl Streep’s mother in the sequel despite — despite only being three years older than the actress. However, she gushed that being on set was an amazing experience.

‘This was one of the most extraordinary adventures of my life,’ she said. ‘Everyone was so gracious and they just loved me.’ Cher has that magic energy that makes you feel good whenever you see her.

Back in the studio, she has recorded a new “Abba” album. Her doctor has told her she has the vocal cords of a very young woman. “Dancing Queen,” her new album of Abba covers, which will be released Sept. 28. It was inspired by her return to the big screen in the movie musical “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” in July, and precedes the debut of “The Cher Show,” the Broadway musical about her life, with performances beginning Nov. 1.

Cher has had a large impact on the LGBT community. She feels she has always been different and can identify with others who feel the same.

She’s an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar-winning icon of movies, music and more, but Cher’s not only famous for what she’s done. And, as if that isn’t enough, she’s launched a new tour in Australia and New Zealand this year.

The icon is just as well known for what she doesn’t do — age. Cher doesn’t know the meaning of “quitting.”

Photo courtesy of Bing