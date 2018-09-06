Dr. Oz Today: The Importance of What You Eat and Arthritis Pain

Today, 9/6/2018, Dr. Oz says what you eat can make a major difference when it comes to arthritis pain. Pain, stiffness, swelling in the joints – these are common symptoms of arthritis. While there are many types of arthritis, the most common are rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and osteoarthritis (OA).

Dr. Darria Long Gillespie, M.D., MBA, SVP Clinical Strategy, Sharecare breaks down which types of foods to reach for and which ones to avoid at all costs. “The good thing about a diet that’s beneficial for arthritis is that it is going to be beneficial for the rest of your health, so you don’t have to follow some tricky diet that’s specifically for your arthritis,” says Dr. Gillespie. “The very best way to get these minerals and vitamins that can help you is through your food. Many studies have shown that people who eat certain diets have much better levels of health along the spectrum of health and disease. Very few if any studies have shown that you can replicate those health benefits with a pill,” she says.

Read on to learn more so you can plan accordingly when you head out to the grocery store.

Eat: Omega-3 Fatty Acids “Omega 3s are a polyunsaturated fat and they are found to have an anti-inflammatory effect, which is why they can be so beneficial for arthritis sufferers,” Dr. Gillespie advises. She says trying to eat fatty fish two times a week is a great place to start. Incorporate salmon, mackerel, sardines, and halibut. “If you’re not eating fish, it’s a good idea to take a fish oil supplement,” she suggests. Your doctor might suggest two to four grams of EPA + DHA a day to help with inflammation. Eat: Turmeric or Curcumin “There have been early studies that these spices have an anti-inflammatory effect for people with many autoimmune conditions including psoriasis,” Dr. Gillespie shares. Turmeric has been shown to help reduce pain, inflammation, and stiffness in rheumatoid arthritis. “You can find this spice in a good curry or potentially take it in supplement form if your doctor recommends it,” she adds. You could also have turmeric in a golden milk latte or sprinkle it on veggies, fish, and chicken. Eat: Vitamin-C Rich Foods “The foods that have vitamin C such as oranges, strawberries, and kiwis, may be helpful in managing [symptoms of] osteoarthritis, but I don’t think studies have seen that same effect in autoimmune arthritis,” says Dr. Gillespie. You’re already getting vitamin C from fruits, but keep in mind that it’s also found in colorful bell peppers and spinach, too. Eat: The Rainbow “The bottom line is that you should eat more whole foods,” says Dr. Gillespie. Worry less about the specific micronutrient or macronutrient. “The beauty is that if you’re eating whole foods and colorful foods, you’re going to be eating a wide array of nutrients—Mother Nature is going to ensure that you are eating plenty of micronutrients and macronutrients. A colorful diet isn’t just good for arthritis, it’s good for your weight,” she reminds us. Losing weight reduces pressure on your joints and can help ease pain and inflammation. Avoid: Salt Dr. Gillespie herself was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2007 and on medications until 2011. “I started making huge lifestyle changes and I haven’t gone back. I learned what I needed to avoid—including sodium-rich foods—which was hard because I love salt.” There have been studies that show that higher salt intake can lead to specific types of inflammatory proteins and overproduction of them increases our inflammation and often worsens our autoimmune conditions, she adds. Avoid: Fried Foods and Processed Foods Fried and processed foods are high in trans fat, which we know not only increases our bad cholesterol but can promote inflammation, says Dr. Gillespie. Swap those French fries for sweet potatoes. Skip the packaged crinkly snacks in your office vending machine and have a piece of fruit with some raw nuts instead.

