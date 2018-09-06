Cory Booker “Spartacus” Moment Just More Fake News By CNN And Others

Senator Cory Booker started the second day of Kavanaugh confirmation hearings with a huge grandstand effort to get himself in the spotlight by openly saying he was releasing bombshell documents by violating Senate rules and dared the leadership to go ahead and expel him. The documents were “committee confidential” and with great bluster and fanfare, the NJ Senator touted the fact these emails dealt with Kavanaugh’s opinion on racial profiling. There were only 2 problems with this ignorant display of so called courage and the immediate propagation among the bigger fake news outlets like CNN. First, the documents in question had already been approved to be released according to Bill Burck, the records representative for Bush. Second, looking through the documents on Booker’s Twitter feed, there seems to be no “Bombshell” revelation in any of them.

So were the documents cleared before Booker made his grandstand performance? According to the Epoch Times, Bill Burck, the records representative for Bush, states the documents in question were cleared the night before the hearing.

“We were surprised to learn about Senator Booker’s histrionics this morning because we had already told him he could use the documents publicly,” Burck said in a statement. “In fact, we have said yes to every request made by the Senate Democrats to make documents public.”

This is only the latest incident in a hearing that could be called nothing more than comical. We see the interruptions from supposedly paid protesters to make it look like the majority of the country hates this nomination. We see Senators, who are obviously planning to climb the government ladder by running for President make grand performances to get themselves in the spotlight to show how much they hate the President. Having watched over 80% of the hearings, this author can safely say there have been no bombshell moments of actual substance. Of course we have seen the usual line of opposing Senators asking questions they know cannot be answered by the nominee. It really makes one wonder if these “leaders” are actually capable of understanding their own jobs and this goes to both parties.

We see the left wing controlled media instantly jump on stories like Booker’s. CNN immediately calls him a hero and brags of how heroic he is and how he is standing up to Trump. What ever happened to actual reporting? Fact checking? Today’s instant news environment usually means just get your point out faster than the others and slant it to make your team look good. Just take one look at Alyssa Milano’s Twitter feed to see all the grandstanding by like minded people.

Booker even showed his arrogance and ignorance of the rules of his job by trying to say there was no rule that barred him from releasing the so called confidential documents. He had to be shown the actual rule and then his response was for them to “bring it on.” It is very easy for a person to “stand up to the man” while knowing the very thing you are pretending to do is an outright lie. As stated by Senator Grassley, EVERY request for committee documents has been given to the party requesting them. Bush’s document caretaker confirmed the documents were set for public release before Booker made his grand performance. Spartacus moment? Not even close.

Cory Booker saw an email with the title “Racial Profiling” from the committee. He knew this was a hot button topic. He finally made a late request for the document. Made a grandstand performance in front of TV cameras. What did this accomplish? Booker showed he does not even know the rules and procedures of his job. How can a person NOT know this? The actual email shows Kavanaugh actually is on Booker’s side of the issue as he did not think racial profiling was a good idea after 911. Just one big dog and pony show for the TV cameras and the left wing base.

If CNN, Milano, and Booker truly believe that Trump lies and it is so bad for the country, then why is it good for one of their own to go on national television and put on a big show full of obvious lies?