President Trump Declares 9/11 “Patriot Day 2018” on the 17th Anniversary

Rick Leventhal reported from Fox News that we will remember the day over 3,000 Americans lost their lives to terrorism as “Patriot Day 2018.” President Trump signed the proclamation into effect 9/11/2018. The proclamation also honors all those that have died with honor protecting Americans since 9/11.

Trump retweeted the full statement shared by White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr., tweeting: “#NeverForget #September11th.”

“On Patriot Day, we honor the memories of the nearly 3,000 precious lives we lost on September 11, 2001, and every hero who has given their life since that day to protect our safety and our freedom,” the proclamation says. “We come together, today, to recall this timeless truth: When America is united, no force on Earth can break us apart. Our values endure; our people thrive; our Nation prevails, and the memory of our loved ones never fades.”

The statement details how “that fateful Tuesday … erupted into horror and anguish when radical Islamist terrorists carried out an unprecedented attack on our homeland.”

“Through the dust and ashes, we emerged resilient and united—bruised but not broken,” the statement says.

The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, centered on reading the names of the dead. But each year at ground zero, victims’ relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, concern, and inspiration.

“What I can say today is that I don’t live my life in complacency,” Debra Epps said last year as she remembered her brother, Christopher Epps. “I stand in solidarity that this world will make a change for the better.”

Tuesday, September 11 marks the 17th anniversary of the landmark terror attack on the United States. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum will observe the day with a ceremony at ground zero to remember the 2,983 people killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 which went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

CBS New York will air the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in its entirety. Families and guests will begin arriving at 7:00 a.m. ET. The full program begins at 8:42 a.m. ET and is expected to last about four hours.

Three hundred forty-three firefighters and paramedics were among the 2,753 people who died in the fires and in the collapse of the two buildings on Sept. 11, 2001. More than 150 have died since, from the harmful effects imposed on them from the air pollution that day, according to Dr. David Prezant, chief medical officer of the New York Fire Department.

Several programs are trying to keep track of the health problems plaguing people directly affected by the 9/11 attack in New York and its aftermath. There’s a federally funded program for people with documented illnesses, including dozens of different cancers, asthma and other respiratory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and long-term problems caused by injuries.

Photo courtesy of Bing