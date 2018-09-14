Dr. Oz Today: The Germiest Places in Your Kitchen Could Make You Sick

Today, 9/14/2018, Dr. Oz shares with us hidden places in your kitchen that harbor bacteria and harmful germs. With 20% of food-borne illnesses coming from mistakes in the kitchen, the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) embarked on a mission to find the grimiest places in your home.
Find out what everyday items are germ hot spots – and how you can kill them once and for all.
- Fridge Produce Drawer. What They Found: Salmonella, Listeria, yeast, and mold. How to Clean It Properly: Remove drawers, if possible. Use a clean sponge or soft cloth and wash the bin with a mild detergent mixed with warm water. Rinse with tap water and wipe dry with a clean towel. To help control odors, use warm water mixed with a baking-soda solution (about 1 to 2 tablespoons of baking soda to 1 quart of water). Rinse and wipe dry, and try to clean monthly. To avoid cross-contamination, separate washed produce from the unwashed and keep it on the top shelf above meats and seafood to avoid raw juices dripping onto it. Keep produce separate in your grocery cart, during food prep and when using kitchen tools, too.
- Meat Compartment. What They Found: Salmonella, E.coli, yeast, and mold. How to Clean It Properly: Remove the compartment or drawer, if possible. Use a clean sponge or soft cloth and wash the bin with a mild detergent mixed with warm water. Rinse with tap water and wipe dry with a clean towel. To help control odors, use warm water mixed with a baking-soda solution (about 1 to 2 tablespoons of baking soda to 1 quart of water). Rinse and wipe dry. Clean monthly and whenever you see any spilled meat juices. Store meat and seafood on a separate shelf below produce to avoid contamination from dripping juices.
- Can Opener. What They Found: Salmonella, E.coli, yeast, and mold. How to Clean It Properly: If it’s dishwasher-safe, place the can opener in the dishwasher after each use. If hand washing, wash the opener in hot soapy water, rinsing thoroughly with clean tap water before air drying after each use. Pay special attention to the area around the cutting blades to be sure all food residue is removed.
- Rubber Spatula. What They Found: E.coli, yeast, and mold. How to Clean It Properly: For two-piece spatulas, separate the handle from the spatula portion and, if dishwasher-safe, place both sections in the dishwasher after each use. If hand washing, wash in hot soapy water, rinsing thoroughly with clean water. For one-piece spatulas, toss in the dishwasher or hand wash thoroughly in hot soapy water, paying special attention to the area where the handle joins the spatula. Rinse thoroughly and dry.
- Knife Block. What They Found: Yeast, and mold. How to Clean It Properly: First remove any knives stored in the block. Turn the knife block upside down and shake lightly or use a can of compressed air to remove crumbs and other loose debris. Hand wash the knife block in hot soapy water, using a small brush (like a baby bottle nipple brush) to scrub out the knife slots. Rinse thoroughly with clean water. To sanitize, prepare a mixture of 1 gallon lukewarm tap water with 1 tablespoon of 5.25% household bleach. Either immerse the complete block in the water/bleach mixture or fill the knife slots. Allow the bleach/water mixture to sit in contact with the slots for one minute. Rinse the block and knife slots thoroughly with clean tap water and place the block upside down on a clean surface to dry.
- Sealed Containers. What They Found: Salmonella, yeast, and mold. How to Clean It Properly: If dishwasher safe, place both the container and the lid in the dishwasher and wash after each use. If hand washing, wash both the container and lid in hot soapy water, paying special attention to the area around the seal as well as any grooves where the cover attaches to the container. Rinse thoroughly and allow to air dry.
- Water Dispenser. What They Found: Yeast and mold. How to Clean It Properly: Turn the icemaker off, empty the ice from the ice bin and wash the bin with mild dish soap and warm water using a sponge or soft cloth. Wipe dry with a clean towel. If you’re also cleaning the refrigerator’s water dispensing system with vinegar, be sure to throw away the first batch of ice, since it still might taste sour from the vinegar solution. Clean monthly.
- Blender. What They Found: 640,000 colonies of bacteria in the gasket (rubber ring that holds the blade in place). How to Clean It Properly: Add two teaspoons of dish soap and one cup of water into the blender. Put the lid on and blend soap and water mixture for a minute in order to dislodge and eliminate all of the food hiding in the gasket. Then, proceed to wash the blender the way you normally would. Every few weeks completely take it apart and run it through the dishwasher.
