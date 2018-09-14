2018 Fall/Winter Fashion Trends

Every season, we look to the top designers for the trends in fashion. The biggest takeaway this year for the fall/winter season was “be yourself.” Another overarching message from the Fall 2018 shows, it’s that fashion is changing. Menswear and womenswear are being presented together on the runways. But the world is changing, too, and it’s doing so at an arresting clip. Time’s Up, #MeToo, Everytown for Gun Safety, NeverAgain, Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and many more activist organizations are dominating conversations in America and abroad. Fashion can’t ignore the world around it, especially when people of all strokes are becoming more and more inspired to use their appearances as a form of visual protest—like the black dresses at the Golden Globes.

This year’s fall fashions appeared as a shimmery, jingly dress from Paco Rabanne or a bold flashback to the better-days ’80s by Tom Ford could do the trick. Unity was represented by a team spirit at Versace, while the freedom and potential of the American West were evoked at Calvin Klein and Coach.

Constants on the 2018 Fall/Winter Runways

Return of Ruching

Busy, Busy Prints

Animal Print

All I See Is Red

’80s Western

Sugarcoated Shearling

Plenty of Plaid especially in blazers

Ankle boots

Thigh-high boots

Saddlebags

Out of the Woods looks

Kitten heels for a 70’s vibe

Retro-inspired sneakers

Bustier bodices

Fur cuffs

Hot pinks

Capes

Statement bows

Tory Burch, JW Anderson, and Marine Serre built entire outfits on printed silk squares.

One trend that appeared in the Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, and Calvin Klein fall/shows was over-sized coats. From comfy puffer long jackets to larger long faux furs. Seems the tailored over-coat will be seen less this season. A big coat will definitely be your statement piece. Keep it simple in everything else you wear with the coat.

Make-up. New York Fashion Week was all about one word: minimalism. Minimal foundation (if any at all), minimal nail polish (likely a clear top coat), and minimal lipstick (probably a sheer, unlabeled lip balm) have been the status quo.

Wedding dress. According to Harper’s Bazaar, over-the-top embellishments appear to be a thing of the past. On the Reem Acra, Viktor & Rolf, and Lela Rose runways we saw clean, that styles the minimalist, uptown sophisticate, and even the effortless bohemian would gravitate towards can be found without an ounce of lace, beading, or appliqué.

Hats. At Alexander Wang and Balenciaga, the head wrap had a sinister appeal; at Versace and Valentino, it hearkened back to screen sirens of the ’40s and ’50s; and at Calvin Klein and Chanel, it acted as a protective barrier against the elements.

Ref. MSN/news, refinery29.com, harpersbazaar.com, popsugar.com, cosmopolitan.com, vogue.com

Photo via Bing