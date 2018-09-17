Devastation from Hurricane Florence is Far From Over

This morning, 9/17/2018, the remnants of Hurricane Florence prove to be causing even more widespread destruction. Fox News reports several areas across the Carolinas are experiencing unprecedented flooding. The storm has already caused 17 deaths, 11 of them in North Carolina. CNN reported, [according to personnel] “the worst is yet to come.”

Florence has dumped more than 30 inches of rain across North Carolina since it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Friday.

Officials in Ashe County, N.C., told residents in the community of Creston to evacuate their homes Sunday night. The National Weather Service reported that the Headwaters Dam was in danger of being breached and warned anyone living downstream of the dam to evacuate. Forecasters also announced a flash flood warning was in effect for Ashe County until 8 a.m. Monday.

Tens of thousands have been ordered to evacuate from communities along the state’s steadily rising rivers — with the Cape Fear, Little River, Lumber, Waccamaw and Pee Dee rivers all projected to burst their banks. Rainfall is expected to continue for the next few days. CNN reported this morning that hundred are still trapped from the rising flood waters as emergency personnel rush to rescue as many as possible. 900 rescues have already been recorded in North Carolina, alone.

Up to 6 more inches of rain could fall in parts of North Carolina and Virginia until Tuesday evening, forecasters said. The storm should move up into West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and parts of New England by Tuesday, dropping 2 to 4 inches of rain there.

Stream gauges across the region showed water levels rising steadily, with forecasts calling for rivers to crest Sunday and Monday at or near record levels. The Defense Department said about 13,500 military personnel had been assigned to help relief efforts.

About 532,338 customers in North Carolina and 61,000 in South Carolina don’t have power. But the number of actual people without power is far greater since a single customer can represent an entire family.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said it’s not too late to go to an emergency shelter. More than 15,000 people are staying at 150 emergency shelters. And if those shelters fill up, he said, the state will open up more.

“Don’t drive across standing or moving water.” Cassie Spodak reported from Lumberton.

