Dr. Oz Show/Season 10 Premier: “The Weed Killer in Your Cereal”

Today, Monday, 9/17/2017, Oz kicks off the premier of Season 10 with a topic that unnerves all of us. He gives an exclusive look at how we may be consuming weed killer in our everyday foods. Oz’s guests today are Mark Schatzker and Scott Faber. Find out the truth about whether or not this could be harming you and your family.

Startling headlines about a weed killer in cereals, oatmeal, and snack bars are swamping social media and scaring parents this month. Dr. Oz takes us from fear to fact as Schatzker visits an oat farm, in Canada, to see why weed killer is getting into your food and how much. Oz answers the question, “Is it enough to hurt your health?” A scientific debate over the danger of Roundup herbicide has been reignited after a report identified potentially dangerous trace amounts of the chemical in oat-based breakfast foods. Farmers are doing more to make sure these pesticides are totally eliminated from your foods as the FDA will be cracking down as well.

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, has been used to kill weeds for 40 years, according to manufacturer Monsanto. For most of that time, it hasn’t been considered dangerous.

In March 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancers determined that glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans,” meaning it has the potential to cause cancer.

That doesn’t settle the debate. The agency’s parent organization, the World Health Organization, found in May 2016 that glyphosate is “unlikely to pose a carcinogenic risk to humans from exposure through the diet.”

The amounts found are far below the allowable limits, and anyway, most experts in the field say there’s very little evidence that glyphosate causes cancer or any other health problems in people.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said for years that there’s not much evidence that the pesticide can cause cancer.

“The draft human health risk assessment concludes that glyphosate is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans. The agency’s assessment found no other meaningful risks to human health when the product is used according to the pesticide label,” the EPA says.

There was a recent courtcase in which a California jury ordered Roundup maker Monsanto to pay $290 million in damages to a groundskeeper with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma? This was just one of 8,700 law suits.

“From a purely scientific point of view I do not think that the judgment makes sense,” Paul Pharoah, a professor of cancer epidemiology at Britain’s University of Cambridge, said after the ruling. He noted that evidence that glyphosate increases the risk of cancers such as lymphoma is “very weak.”

The European Food Safety Authority also said glyphosate probably doesn’t cause cancer in people. A study published in May by a team at the National Cancer Institute found no evidence linking glyphosate with cancer. The team studied nearly 45,000 people who had applied glyphosate as part of their jobs.

One major oat buyer has now stepped forward to reject glyphosate-treated oat crops. Having consistently experienced and seen the actual damage that Roundup does to the oat crop, Grain Millers has rejected it. As more and more farmers and food processors identify the various ways in which glyphosate-treated crops are clearly substandard (and unnecessarily toxic), there will likely be a noticeable change throughout the Agriculture and Food Processing Industries.

Oz believes that oats are a poor source if you’re looking to consume glyphosate. Oz promotes oats as a low-calorie, low-sugar, cholesterol- and sodium-free source of carbohydrates and protein that also contains iron, thiamin, riboflavin, manganese, selenium, and the amino acid tryptophan. Check the box to make sure it is organic and contains NO pesticides or harmful chemicals.

Ref. NBC News

Photo courtesy of Bing