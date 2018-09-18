Cross-Contamination Fears in Australia after Needles are Found in Foods

Major news outlets are reporting that some brands of strawberries are being removed from the shelves from all over Australia and New Zealand after needles started cropping up inside pieces of the fruit. The spiked pieces of fruit have sent at least one person to the hospital, a man who unknowingly swallowed half a sewing needle. A 7-year-old girl also discovered a needle but was not injured.

Earlier this month, a 62-year-old woman was accused of planting a needle inside a banana. Queensland Police do not believe the banana incident is connected. A needle was also been found in an apple.

Since last week, Australians in every state have reported finding needles concealed in strawberry punnets.

“There have been more than 20 scares involving strawberries in New South Wales (NSW) alone,” Supt Daniel Doherty said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has called it a “vicious crime” and ordered the nation’s food watchdog to assist in resolving the scare.

The first cases emerged in Queensland. In that state, authorities say they are investigating whether the sabotage is due to one person, or several people operating independently.

Queensland Strawberry Growers Association said it had “reason to suspect” the culprit to be a former employee and is working with Queensland Police Service to find the culprit, according to the Australian Broadcast Corporation.

Whoever is behind this is not just putting families at risk across Queensland and the rest of Australia — they are putting an entire industry at risk, Premier and Minister for Trade Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The scare has spread to Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia.

In Western Australia, Premier Mark McGowan said the people who tampered with fruit were “evil” and risked others’ lives.

The scare – which comes during the peak of production – has affected thousands of workers in an industry worth about A$130m a year, the federal government said.

Strawberry producers had begun ordering metal detectors as a safety precaution, said Strawberry Growers Association of Western Australia president Neil Handasyde.

Public health authorities for Australia’s state of Queensland put out an alert stating it is safe to purchase the fruit from brands still on the shelves but noted consumers should still take necessary precautions and check their strawberries before eating them. Authorities have offered a $72,000 reward for information leading lead to the arrest of those responsible.

Ref. NBC News, BBC News, CNN News

Photo via Bing