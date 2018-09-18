New Season Dr. Oz Show: Exclusive with Rosanne Barr

Today, 9/18/2018, Dr. Oz sits down with comedian and actress Rosanne Barr in an exclusive interview. He wants to try and understand what really happened the night of her infamous tweet that has caused her to be fired from her own tv show and labeled her a “racist” by some.
In the short clip, Oz confronts Barr about her use of the sleep drug, which she used as an excuse for sending a racist tweet directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after the cancellation of her hit show “Roseanne.”
Barr tells her side of the story and believes the reason she made the damaging comment was from being under the influence of a drug she had taken, Ambien.
Barr compared herself to Tiger Woods when she filled Oz in on some of the effects she’s come face-to-face with while on Ambien. She is adamant that she has never been accused of being a racist and has no room in her heart for hate. Oz examines the drug she had taken and gives suggestions.
“I Ambien eat, like how Tiger Woods Ambien drove. It’s a weird drug,” Barr told Dr. Oz.
“I’ve done some weird things on Ambien, and I think a lot of people have,” she said. “I’ve heard from thousands of people about it. One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it. So, that was like, four hours, if you think about it, and didn’t remember it in the morning. And all the time that happens to me.” The 65-year-old actress explained that she’s woken up in the morning to find “a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere.”
“You said the word ‘ape,’ in modern America,” says Dr. Oz. But Barr refutes him by saying, “No, I said Planet of the Apes.”
“I know what you’re doing and everyone else does it. I said, Planet of the Apes, which is a science fiction movie about the overthrow of evil overlords such as Iran. And I have apologized for this, [and] the following too. I thought Valerie Jarrett was an Iranian woman like a lot of people. I didn’t understand that she was an African-American woman. When I saw her on TV and she was doing her DNA test, she’s also 46 percent European. So let’s just move past it,” Barr says to Oz.
Photo courtesy of Bing via Dr. Oz Show
Comments
sandra watt says
I was never a big fan of Rosanne. But I think she is being slammed for something that so many people do or have done in their lives. Media is such a hypocrite. She is being treated so unfairly because she is a Trump fan.
carol says
I will never watch oz show again you set rose ann up and whats crazy you had 4 blacks and one white to talk about her how fair was that I hate your show im done
pat brobst says
I have never been a Rosanne Barr fan but that being said, we have all said things where in our minds we know what we mean but it does not come across the way we meant it. I believe she has paid the price for an comment that was not in the best interest of humanity. Lets move on. She deserves her live back.
marlene morley says
This racist crap is really going to far. Diverisity seems like its only about black people. Really, Well we have white, Spanish and many other natiobalities in this country of ours and I amsick of the diversity obnly for the blalck people. Get over it. You have gone too far (black peope) and people are getting to hate you more because of who you thibk ytoyu are. Roseann Barr Good for you stop apologizing cause they thibk who they are. Yes I know I have tkype errors and believe me thats only type errors. Not spelling errors. Forgiveness from who. Who cares. Diversity is obly for the black people. sick of them. Went to school with many black people who were great todays generation are CRAP.
Cecelia Sommers says
Dr you are a rasist i think you were terrible with rosanne and your are too influenced by oprah who is the worst rasist shame on you and your radist panel was the worst
Nancy k Gilbert says
Your panel was the most prejudiced possible! My goodness, Roseanne has always been crude, outlandish and bad mouthed, so her tweet should not have been a surprise to anyone!
Darlene Powell says
I know first-hand that Ambien has some extreme side effects. My husband would sleep walk and have no recollection of the actions he did