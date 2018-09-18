New Season Dr. Oz Show: Exclusive with Rosanne Barr

Today, 9/18/2018, Dr. Oz sits down with comedian and actress Rosanne Barr in an exclusive interview. He wants to try and understand what really happened the night of her infamous tweet that has caused her to be fired from her own tv show and labeled her a “racist” by some.

In the short clip, Oz confronts Barr about her use of the sleep drug, which she used as an excuse for sending a racist tweet directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after the cancellation of her hit show “Roseanne.”

Barr tells her side of the story and believes the reason she made the damaging comment was from being under the influence of a drug she had taken, Ambien.

Barr compared herself to Tiger Woods when she filled Oz in on some of the effects she’s come face-to-face with while on Ambien. She is adamant that she has never been accused of being a racist and has no room in her heart for hate. Oz examines the drug she had taken and gives suggestions.

“I Ambien eat, like how Tiger Woods Ambien drove. It’s a weird drug,” Barr told Dr. Oz.

“I’ve done some weird things on Ambien, and I think a lot of people have,” she said. “I’ve heard from thousands of people about it. One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it. So, that was like, four hours, if you think about it, and didn’t remember it in the morning. And all the time that happens to me.” The 65-year-old actress explained that she’s woken up in the morning to find “a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere.”

Barr disagrees with Dr. Oz when he says that her use of the term “ape” displayed subtle racism. “You said the word ‘ape,’ in modern America,” says Dr. Oz. But Barr refutes him by saying, “No, I said Planet of the Apes.” “I know what you’re doing and everyone else does it. I said, Planet of the Apes, which is a science fiction movie about the overthrow of evil overlords such as Iran. And I have apologized for this, [and] the following too. I thought Valerie Jarrett was an Iranian woman like a lot of people. I didn’t understand that she was an African-American woman. When I saw her on TV and she was doing her DNA test, she’s also 46 percent European. So let’s just move past it,” Barr says to Oz.

The controversial tweets received backlash and ultimately led to the cancellation of her revived sitcom. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey explained the decision to cancel the show by stating, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

At the end of the Ambien clip, Dr. Oz told Barr: “I actually looked up Ambien, and tweeting is not a side effect.” The disgraced actor agreed.