Dr. Oz Show Today: Are fast-food grilled chicken and fresh-meat burgers really healthier?

Today, 9/19/2018, Dr. Oz walks us through the deepest investigation yet into what we are eating when we order fast-food meals that contain grilled or rotisserie chicken. Are you making the right choice or is it a trap? Then, Oz looks at the new alternative at some fast-food restaurants that is being called, “fresh hamburger meat.”

As the public is becoming more aware of by-products, fillers, pesticides, and hormones in our meats, the food industry is trying to accommodate by offering “healthier” choices. Sure, when you order grilled chicken, you are getting less cholesterol, less sodium, and less fat. But, what are you also getting beside chicken that is not healthy?

After scientific research, some of the fast-food grilled and rotisserie chicken contained sodium dioxide and monosodium glutamate or MSG. Exposure to silicon dioxide has been linked with small vessel vasculitis, autoimmune diseases, kidney damage, and rheumatoid arthritis. MSG can cause severe headaches and irritable bowel, chest tightening, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Fast food is a type of mass-produced food designed for commercial resale and with a strong priority placed on “speed of service” versus other relevant factors involved in culinary science.

Is the new “fresh hamburger meat” a healthier pick? In one word: No. What makes beef healthier is when the leanest cuts are used, so that the total saturated fat and calories are lower. The frozen-to-fresh swap won’t make a nutritional difference except that fresh beef is more expensive. Fast food aside, it’s also important to remember that, in general, frozen foods can be just as nutritious as fresh. “The freezing process itself does not destroy nutrients,” notes the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “In meat and poultry products, there is little change in nutrient value during freezer storage.”

The trick is ordering it without mayo or creamy sauce and making sure it’s served with a whole grain bun.

It’s still important that you do not indulge in this type of food regularly. According to the British Medical Journal, a 10 percent increase in ultra-processed food in an individual’s diet can lead to a 12 percent increase of cancer. The types of ultra-processed food they refer to come from fast-food chains: chicken nuggets, processed meat, fizzy drinks, mass-produced bread, and cakes.