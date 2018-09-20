Dr. Oz Today: Wendy Williams and Her Fight Against K2

Today, 9/20/2018, Dr. Oz covers the newest street drug that is sweeping the nation and has left 395 dead in New York City alone: K2 or synthetic marijuana. Wendy Williams joins Oz and explains why she is fighting this epidemic because of a very personal experience. Williams talks about watching her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., recover from exposure to the K2 drug.

Oz said during his investigation that he could buy it for a couple of dollars. What’s in it? Rat poison along with other synthetic chemicals.

Williams said that substance abuse turned her son [Kevin] into a stranger. “I was horrified. My son became someone I didn’t even know.” When asked how soon she noticed the changes, the 54-year-old host answered: “Immediately, immediately. It zaps your brain immediately.” Kevin tried K2 three years ago to the horror of his parents. “Drugs have no income; drugs have no race or religion,” Wendy says. “Drugs are drugs and that K2 was really something else and you know I’m glad to say we were able to bring him back all the way around.”

“I didn’t know whether my kid would ever return to school…. was a slow process and, for us, it didn’t involve psychiatric drugs or a psychiatrist. We cleaned him out — anything for my boy. And now he’s graduated from high school with honors, and he’s going to college in August. He’s a businessman. He does things. He wants to be an example for people as well regarding substance abuse.”

For those unaware, K2 or Spice is a synthetic marijuana consisting of a mixture of industrial chemicals intended to mimic the effects of THC, the naturally occurring active compound found in marijuana. K2 is quite dangerous because of its ability to affect the user rather quickly.

The cost of 1 ounce of legal pot in Colorado going for around $160, synthetic weed costing around $30 an ounce is becoming increasingly popular.

Also known as “spice,” synthetic marijuana can be up to 85 percent more potent than actual cannabis. Users can be seen walking around like zombies. Oz mentioned that it is sold online which makes it even more accessible.

Side effects of include bleeding from the eyes and ears, and deaths that are associated with smoking a batch of the synthetic stuff.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says that kids who use synthetic marijuana are far more likely to inflict or become victims of violence, engage in risky sex, and have mental health issues than kids who use just marijuana or neither.

A few years ago, Williams and her family started The Hunter Foundation to help communities seek solutions to drug addiction and substance abuse. They’ve also just launched the “Be Here” campaign in order to help other families combat the drug epidemic.

Photo via Bing