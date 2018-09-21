Planning an Autumn Vacation: Best Places in US for Fall Foliage

Tomorrow, 9/22/2018 is the first day of the Autumn Equinox. It still feels like summer in most of the country, but fall is approaching and leaves will soon change colors to reds, oranges, and yellows. Unlike last year, when almost all of the country had reached peak or beyond peak by early October, the forecast suggests peak will arrive slightly later in 2018. Ready to hop in your car and take in the vibrant colors of fall? You don’t have to travel far to take in the beauty of fall foliage. All across the U.S., from New England to the Pacific Northwest, trees put on their dazzling display of color. Fodors gives us the top ten places to travel in the fall for peak perfection.

The 10 Best Places in the U.S. for Autumn Foliage Colors

Aspen, Colorado. The town is named after a tree, so that should be a hint to its natural beauty. Aspen leaves turn a rich yellow hue in the fall and literally shimmer in the breeze when the sun hits them. The gold tones of aspens in autumn make for a picture-perfect contrast with the evergreens and craggy mountain peaks. The colors are short-lived so you better hurry. The area peaks from mid-September until the first week in October. The Catskills, New York. The Catskills are at their most vibrant in the fall when yellows, oranges, and reds electrify the thickly wooded hillsides. Locals and visitors alike savor the fall harvest, when many of the region’s historic villages host festivals and craft fairs alongside the bountiful farmers’ markets and pick-your-own orchards. The Berkshires, Massachusetts. The Berkshires provide world-class foliage viewing alongside notable art and culture. Narrow winding roads connect mountain galleries and antique shopping. Columbia River Gorge, Oregon. Come fall, when the first cottonwoods, big-leaf maples, Oregon ash, and twisted pines start to show their colors, it’s absolutely breathtaking. Visitors can choose to take in the golden and bronze hues while driving along the Columbia River, hiking a variety of trails, or rafting or kayaking down the river. Green Mountain Byway, Vermont. The drive from quaint Waterbury, home of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, to Stowe, one of the most famous ski resorts in the east, passes through two state forests and three state parks. In Stowe, the ski area gondola offers a bird’s-eye view of the forested slopes and easy access to hiking. Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, New Mexico. The eighty-three-mile loop starting and ending in Taos has become a fall foliage pilgrimage for aspen aficionados. The route encircles 13,161-foot Wheeler Peak, New Mexico’s highest point, and the mesas and mountain vistas offer a unique southwestern perspective on autumn color. While aspens steal the show, there are also purple cinquefoil and cottonwoods in fiery shades ranging from bright red to yellow. Great Smoky Mountains National Park of North Carolina and Tennessee. There are more than 100 species of native trees, including scarlet oaks, maples, sweetgums, and hickories, which put on a jaw-dropping autumn display of gold, orange, crimson, and purple. With 800 miles of scenic roads and hiking trails, you could spend days exploring these stunning forests. Upper Peninsula, Michigan. The Upper Peninsula’s has twenty-plus forested state parks. Ash, aspen, beech, birch, maple, oak, sycamore, and tamarack are the stars of this densely forested peninsula sandwiched between three Great Lakes. Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. The surrounding Ozark Hills are at their most scenic come fall when the forests ignite in shades of scarlet, gold, mahogany, and russet. Glacier National Park, Montana. Yellow larch intermingled with evergreens set against the backdrop of the massive snow-covered peaks of the Continental Divide make for perhaps the most dramatic autumn backdrop.

To see when leaves will peak in your hometown or autumn destination, use the slider on this fall foliage map for 2018.

Photo via Bing