His family says the rare infection came from being licked by a dog.

“We’re talking about a bacteria called Capnocytophaga,” Behravesh said. Capnocytophaga Canimorsus is a bacterial pathogen found in healthy dogs and cats. There are more than 700 different types of bacteria in a dog’s mouth. While rare, people have contracted this bacteria, usually through dog bites, and died. “The important thing to know about this bacteria is that it’s very common in the mouth of dogs and cats, but the animals themselves don’t get sick from it,” Behravesh explained. “But in rare cases, it can spread to people through bites, scratches, or through close contact with dogs and cats.”

In 2016, the Journal of Hand Surgery wrote there had been 484 cases of sepsis from a dog or cat’s saliva since 1961, making it a “comparatively rare condition.”

They also found that of the patient’s who went in septic shot, 60 percent of them died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes infections are more likely to occur in adults 40 and older, and risk factors include alcoholism and weak immune system (often related to cancer or other infections). Another key risk factor is not having a spleen. Doctors suspect you can pick up the bacteria through a dog lick and then touch your mouth or eye.

To avoid the risk of infection from pets, Oz recommends regularly washing hands after contact, closely supervising children around pets and regularly taking your pet to a veterinarian. By all means, keep your pet and receive all the love it has to offer. Chances of getting sick from your pet are very slim. Just be aware to use hand sanitizer after petting your dog before you touch a scratch, cut, or any part of your body where germs can be transmitted.

