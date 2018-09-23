Chris Pratt says Hollywood is not Anti-Christian

The word Hollywood has become synonymous with glitz and glamour, as well as the extravagant lifestyles and hedonistic philosophies of movie stars and celebrities. Love it or hate it, Hollywood exerts a vast influence on popular culture which seems to donate much of its efforts to be as self-centered and carnal as possible. When many of us think of Hollywood, we think of Harvey Weinstein as being the face the community, centered on power and perversion.

Chris Pratt, The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor, 39, opened up his faith. The popular actor and star of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” denied rumors that Hollywood is anti-religious, but rather “kind of pro-whatever is authentic to you.”

“I think that there’s this narrative that exists out there that Hollywood is anti-Christian or anti-religious, but it’s just not the case,” Pratt told The Associated Press. “They are kind of not anti-anything.”

Pratt is one who doesn’t mind sharing his Christianity. The actor has been vocal about his faith in the past. Pratt used his time on stage to share a passionate speech about his belief in God during a recent MTV award show. He told AP that he felt called to do so considering the state of the world right now.

“God is real. God loves, you, God wants the best for you,” he said. “Believe that. I do. Learn to pray, it’s easy, and it’s good for your soul.”

“That kind of a message, it might not be for everybody. But there is a group of people for whom that message is designed,” he said. “And nothing fills my soul more than to think that maybe some kid watching that would say, ‘Hey, I’ve been thinking about that. I’ve been thinking about praying. Let me try that out.”

“I’ve never had anyone try to shame me, to my face. Maybe they go say it behind my back. But if that’s the case, go ahead. You can say whatever you want about me – to my face or behind my back. I’m not going to change.”

“That’s the only way I feel like I can repay what has essentially been a giant gift in my life,” he added.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor also denied feeling as though expressing his faith was a "risk" in Hollywood. "Nobody is perfect," Pratt continued. "People will tell you that you are perfect just the way that you are, you are not! You are imperfect. You always will be, but there is a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you are willing to accept that, you will have grace. And grace is a gift, and like the freedom that we enjoy in this country that grace was paid for with somebody else's blood. Do not forget that. Don't take that for granted." Religion was recently invoked at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards show on Monday, when co-host Michael Che, alongside his fellow "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost, stirred controversy for saying "the only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads."

Ref. MSN/Fox News/Entertainment, People.com, apnews.com, belief.net, christianpost.com

Photo via Bing/popsugar.com