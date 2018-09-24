Dr. Oz Show Today: Is lettuce safe now and can we consume too many probiotics?

Today, 9/24/2018, Dr. Oz answers two questions that the public has concerning lettuce and probiotics. Over the past years we have all been scared of even buying romaine lettuce, spinach, and bagged lettuce after the many scares of E. coli sweeping the news. We notice that a lot more foods are containing probiotics which are good for a healthy digestive system but can we ingest too many? Let’s see what he has to say.

In April of this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an outbreak of E. coli infection had grown to 53 cases in 16 states — that’s 18 more sick people since April 13. Nearly 70 percent of those infected were hospitalized with a nasty toxin-producing strain of E. coli, and several have developed kidney failure from romaine lettuce. The locations where the lettuce was contaminated were identified; however, the culprit wasn’t. It could have been the waste from livestock that got into the plants, but the cause was never determined.

Oz says not to buy lettuce if you don’t know where it comes from and what the ingredients are in the bag. It is best to always buy lettuce in its natural state. If you do buy bagged lettuce, wash it again before you consume it. Always throw out on expiration date any left-over lettuce and always wash your hands after touching any raw fruits and vegetables. Some of the leading lettuce growers reminds us that more methods are being used in farming, harvesting, cleaning, and packaging to help ensure E. coli outbreaks are not becoming another health problem. Arizona Leafy Greens has a comprehensive set of guidelines that cover safety measures farmers should have in place, such as training workers to harvest crops, building fences around fields to keep out debris and wildlife, testing water and soil and keeping crops at least 100 feet away from farm animals.

Healthy adults can consume anywhere up to 20 billion CFU of probiotics from food or supplements daily; there’s a wide range because everyone’s microbiome is different. Since our bodies normally host upwards of 100 trillion bacteria, it’s very hard to overdose on probiotics or “good” bacteria. The goal is to make sure you have a healthy digestive system at all times.

Oz always says to go the natural route when needing a probiotic. He recommends fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, Japanese plums, natural yogurt, miso soup, probiotic cheese, and kombucha.

Dr. Oz says we have millions of different bacteria in our guts so just picking up a pill might not be what you need. Each kind of supplement contains different kinds of bacteria so first do your research or ask your physician what you need according to your digestive problem. Look on the bottle to see if the medicine contains something you might be allergic to. Check to see if it needs to be refrigerated. Always check the date of expiration on the bottle as well. You should also know that these supplements can sometimes cause gassiness and bloating at the beginning, but this normally calms down after two weeks. To avoid this, try taking a lower dose to start out and then increase the dose once your body is used to it.

There are 500 to 1,000 different types of bacteria in your intestines amounting to trillions of microbes and all have their own role to play. Probiotic supplements contain a very small subset of bacteria believed to be helpful in nourishing key communities. Here are a few to look out for:

Lactobacillus

Saccharomyces boulardii

Bacillus coagulans

Bifidobacteria

Streptococcus thermophiles

The one exception to all this: People with depressed immune systems—such as those with HIV, cancer or other illness—should talk to their physician before starting them. In rare instances, if your immune system is very weak, probiotics may cause a serious infection.

Ref. health.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via specialproduce.com, cronkitenews.azpbs.org