Kelly Clarkson has Landed Her Own Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is on top of the world. Talk about rising to fame. This 36-year old woman who was no more than a household name when she appeared on the first season of American Idol, now has the world in the palm of her hand.

Clarkson rose to fame when she won the first season of Idol in 2002 and signed a deal with RCA Records. Her hit “A Moment Like This” topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the country’s best-selling single of 2002. It was followed by the release of her debut album, Thankful, which debuted atop the US Billboard 200. Trying to reinvent her image, Clarkson decided to part ways with Idol management and her second album, Breakaway, featured a pop-rock sound. It sold over 12 million copies worldwide and earned Clarkson two Grammy Awards. We have watched her vibrant southern personality play out as a judge on “The Voice” and became the winning judge last season.

To add to her achievements, NBC announces she will host her own talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has been sold to the NBC Owned Television Station group for its fall 2019 debut, NBC Universal announced Wednesday. in 2019.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson — who is also a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” — said in a statement. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” added president of NBC Universal Owned Television Stations Valari Staab. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty, and curiosity. She will be the perfect companion to ‘Ellen,’ providing an afternoon of great television.”

President of Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy added: “The incomparable Kelly Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity, and compassion to daytime next year. With Kelly’s cross-generational appeal and extraordinary ability to understand and connect with viewers, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will have something for everyone.”

A source says Clarkson will still keep her gig as a judge on “The Voice.”

“The one fear I have is how am I going to do a talk show when I don’t shut up?” she said during a Thursday night appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Photo courtesy of Bing via toofab.com/hosting Billboards Music Awards