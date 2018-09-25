When Your Home is the Most Vulnerable to Break-ins

Research shows that nearly 4 million homes will be robbed before this year’s end. When we think of vandals trying to get into our properties, we always think about the nighttime, when it is dark. Even though a lot of burglaries do occur at night, most of them occur during certain times during the daylight hours. Burglars scout out homes before they ever try to enter. They watch for when homeowners leave the most often and return, when there seem to be no neighbors close by, and when the cars are gone. According to Reader’s Digest [via ADT Security] the most break-ins occur between the hours of 10:00 am-11:00 am and then from 1:00-pm-3:00 pm.

Nationwide Insurance says that most burglars enter the front door! They will first appear at your front door as a salesman or representative while they are scoping your door locks. If no one comes to the door and they have noticed you are typically gone during these hours, they proceed to enter. Always lock your doors even when you are home. Never leave minors unattended during the daytime or at night.

The most vulnerable homes to break-ins are townhomes, houses in the middle of the block, or houses in a cul-de-sac which are much better targets. This is especially true if your property backs up to a forest, open lot, or other unguarded areas. The trick, according to Secure Life, is to make your house as difficult as possible to access. This means installing high fences and lots of lighting.

“Oftentimes, crime can be discouraged by the mere presence of an alert neighbor,” says Douglas Kane, president of Risk Control Strategies and a 27-year veteran of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and expert in criminal investigations, strategic planning, crisis management, and tactical leadership. When you’re familiar with your neighborhood, you’re more likely to notice strangers or unfamiliar vehicles. “If something appears suspicious call the police. If a vehicle is repeatedly seen in the neighborhood, copy down the license plate and alert authorities,” advises Kane.

Thieves already know you’re stashing valuables, so upgrade your secret hiding places to ones that are harder to detect. A simple solution is keeping important documents and objects in your child’s room. Thieves often scour drawers in the master bedroom but tend to leave children’s rooms untouched. Just make sure it’s a place your child can’t easily access, like on a high closet shelf.

Do not put empty boxes out by the trashcan of new costly items such as electronics. Thieves notice these boxes and plan to get them as soon as you are gone.

According to FBI data, most elderly homes are broken into for one reason: Painkillers. Drug addicts will do anything to get any type of controlled substances.

Do not let an elderly person go alone to pick up medicines and hide them somewhere in the home other than the medicine cabinet. Always make sure your elderly parent or friend has a very good security system.

Never leave first story windows opened or even cracked. This is the second most vulnerable place a thief will opt to enter.

Make good friends with your next-door neighbors. Have them pick up your mail, papers, and bring trash can back in while you are on vacation. Also, ask them to turn your lights on and off occasionally.

Never post on social media while you are away with pictures and plans. Wait until you get back home. Always make sure your posts are not public.

