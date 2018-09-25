Dr. Oz Show Today: How the Golden-State Killer was Identified Using Genealogy

Today, 9/25/2018, Oz walks us thru the story of The Golden-State Killer’s horrible trail of rape and murder and how he was finally caught. Nancy Grace says the man, who made the biggest story of the summer, was the devil on earth. For four decades, 13 murder cases and over 50 rape cases went unsolved. Oz speaks exclusively with the investigator who finally cracked the case.

After arresting DeAngelo, one of the investigators who helped break the case, Paul Holes, was invited to speak to Dr. Oz about the process. “The NorCal rapist was brought up as the No. 1 priority at the time,” Holes says. Identifying Roy Charles Waller and arresting him took only a little more than a week, thanks to DNA left behind at the scenes of some of the crimes. They uploaded that DNA profile to an open-source genealogy website called GEDMatch, and the profile matched with one of Waller’s relatives. From there, they constructed a family tree and narrowed down the potential suspects to Waller, who was the right age and weight, had lived in the areas where the attacks happened and owned the same guns as those the serial rapist used.

At a press conference on Friday, the officials said once they identified him as their primary suspect, they collected DNA samples from two “discarded items of trash” outside his house. Those DNA samples came back as a match for samples collected from the NorCal rapist’s most recent assault, in October 2006.

Margaret Warlow [53] was the NorCal rapist’s youngest victim. At the time of the crime, she was only 13. On November 10, 1977, she was woken up in her bedroom at 2 am by an attacker wearing a mask. He stood beside her bed wearing leather gloves and pointing a flashlight beam into her eyes. At first, Ms. Wardlow thought it was a practical joke being played on her by her family. But the intruder said, “This isn’t a joke.” Ms. Wardlow says that he then tied her up and blindfolded her. He did the same to her mother and stacked plates on her back so that he would hear her if she tried to move. The attacker repeatedly threatened to kill the 13-year-old Margaret Wardlow who lay there and told herself, “You’re gonna get raped. But you’re gonna be OK. And he’s not gonna hurt me. He wanted fear. He wanted to see fear in me.” She said he then fled the scene, sparing her and her mother. It was a combination of her age, her innocence and her defiance that helped her to be spared.

Jane Carson-Sandler was victim #5. One night in 1976, when she was sleeping with her 3-year-old son, she awoke to a masked man with a butcher knife standing above her bed, shining a flashlight in her eyes. “Shut up or I will kill you,” was the first thing the man said. Jane then explained how she and her 3-year-old son were both gagged, blindfolded and had their hands and feet tied up. “I really don’t remember much about the rape,” she said, explaining that the Golden State Killer had removed her son from her bedroom and she could think about nothing else other than where he was and what had happened to him. She was able to escape with her son out of the back door, not being certain if the rapist was still around. Jane explained how she spent years dealing with shame, hate, and fear. She became an alcoholic before she learned to turn her “pain into power” and began speaking to women’s groups. She has been clean for 14 years, and in 2014, wrote a book titled Frozen in Fear: A True Story of Surviving the Shadows of Death.

In almost all of the crimes, the suspect broke into a woman’s home at night, tied her up, and then repeatedly raped her. In one especially heinous incident, police said the rapist wore a skeleton mask and posed as a trick-or-treater on Halloween night 1996 to gain entrance to one of his victim’s homes.

Waller has reportedly worked since 1992 at UC Berkeley as a safety specialist, training employees how to safely operate forklifts and other machinery at the campus.

The school said in a statement that it’s not believed Waller raped anyone on campus, but that they are reviewing their unsolved sexual assaults.

Neighbors in Benicia, where Waller lived with his wife, were shocked to learn of his arrest.

