Miraculous Story of Survival: Teen Rescued After 49 Days at Sea

On August 31, after 49 days floating adrift at sea on a floating fish trap, a young man caught the attention of a passing ship by yelling, “Help.” Being Indonesian, this was the word that he remembered that saved his life.

Aldi Novel Adilang, 19, was living on and operating the fish trap, known locally as a rompong. He was anchored some 125km (77 miles) off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island when the rope tethering him to the seabed snapped – sending him adrift. Unfortunately, he was asleep so he didn’t know he was adrift. His food supply only lasted a month. He floated adrift for nearly two months on the makeshift vessel, which is not equipped with steering like a boat.

Adilang was a light keeper on the tiny vessel where he would stay alone for months at a time. His only human contact was when someone from his company came out to bring him supplies. This occurred only once a week. His job was to attract fish with the lights for which he was only paid $134. per month. He had signed a contract for one year.

When his vessel broke from the ropes that secured it, he did not have supplies for 49 days. So, how did this young man survive?

In his miraculous story, he says he used his shirt to filter sea water and caught fish to eat. He also used the slats from his floating vessel to build fires.

Fajar Firdaus, a diplomat at the Indonesian consulate in Osaka, Japan, told The Jakarta Post that more than ten ships sailed past Adilang before the MV Arpeggio vessel discovered him in Japanese waters near Guam and rescued him on August 31.

Adilang says at least 10 ships passed him without noticing him.

Alone at sea, he sang Christian songs, read the Bible he carried and kept praying hard, wishing to be able to see his parents again.

He admits that at one point he felt depressed and even considered drowning himself. But he kept himself going through prayer.

After receiving medical attention from the crew on board, Adilang arrived in Japan on September 6 and flew back to Indonesia two days later. In a Facebook post, the Indonesian Consulate in Osaka said Adilang was found in “good condition.”

The teenager has now been reunited with his family in Manado in the North Sulawesi province of Indonesia, the Consulate said on Facebook. He is said to be recovering well after his traumatic ordeal.

Aldi Novel Adilang has survived not once, twice, but an incredible three times at sea. However, his latest ordeal was by far the longest and has captured global attention.

After his latest experience, Mr. Adilang said that this time he has promised himself that he will never sail again.

