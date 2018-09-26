Dr. Oz Show Today: Alzheimer’s Breakthrough Expected to Eradicate the Disease

Today, Wednesday, 9/26/2018, Dr. Oz shares with us the latest breakthrough in fighting the dreaded disease of the brain known as Alzheimer’s. Oz brings in Dr. Rudy Tanzi, Professor of Neurology at Harvard University, speaks about the new drug he co-developed, which is expected to eradicate Alzheimer’s disease by 2025! For the first time on television, Dr. Tanzi shares the ‘Alzheimer’s in a dish.’

Tanzi is called the “Rock Star Scientist.” He is credited for discovering the first 3 Alzheimer’s genes and has discovered even more since. He is also the scientist that has co-discovered a new drug that the whole world is watching. Tanzi says, “We not only have to stop the progression of the disease, we have to also prevent the next generation from getting it.”

Tanzi says we now know what is going on in the brain 20 years before the symptoms occur. He says early detection and early prevention will be the mantra.

Up to now, only animals were used in testing drugs for the disease. Tanzi has created a mini-human brain and today [for the first time ever on tv] Tanzi will show this in a dish. Tanzi has discovered he can take human nerve cells and grow them in a dish thru stem-cell research. He discussed how placing Alzheimer’s cells into the dish with the man-made brain creates a field of research proving these blocks appear in the brain at least 20 years before any symptoms occur. Tanzi explains how the “cleaning cells” of the brain remove certain cells when they detect an invasion of the “plaque” that is building. Basically, he creates a three- dimensional human stem cell-derived neural culture system that recapitulates AD plaque and tangle pathology. Using this system, Dr. Tanzi is also developing therapeutics for AD including gamma secretase modulators and metal chaperones to lower beta-amyloid and tangle burden in the brain.

Luckily, thanks to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund Alzheimer’s Genome Project that he directs, several years ago, they found the first gene that controls that inflammation called CD33 and now they are well into drug discovery around that gene as well. Tanzi says they already have about 12 drugs that are hitting the inflammation in the midst of amyloid plaques and tangles. It’s changed everything. It’s just made everything 10 times faster, 10 times easier, 10 times cheaper.

Author of ‘Genius Food,’ Max Lugavere stresses the importance of food and intermittent fasting for brain health. He outlines the process and outcome that could help in preventing Alzheimer’s. He feels genes are not your destiny. He feels you have to neutralize that gene thru diet. He firmly believes the time of day you eat is just as important. He says not to eat after 6 pm and not before 8 am. He says this helps your brain to function better if, after 14 hrs. of fasting, your brain will not age so fast. He says people who drink tea once a day can reduce their chance of getting the disease by 50%. The top 3 super-foods for brain health are cacao (natural chocolate), herring, and portabello mushrooms. The Mediterranean diet has been shown to benefit your brain the most. On the diet, you’ll eat more fruits and vegetables, nuts, and olive oil, and cut back on red meat consumption. If you have high blood pressure, the DASH diet offers similar benefits as well. Other studies have also suggested a correlation between diet soda consumption and decreased brain volume and increased brain aging. Avoid artificially-sweetened drinks to lower your risk of stroke and dementia, especially if you drink diet soda every day. Interaction with others, learning something new, proper sleep, and exercise are all part of the plan to override Alzheimer’s.

