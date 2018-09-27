Dr. Oz Today: True Crime Thursday/An Inside Look at Dr. Death

Today, 9/27/2018, Dr. Oz joins Laura Biel [from the podcast Dr. Death] and medical malpractice attorney Kay Van Wey to share the story of Dallas neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch. Find out how the surgeon got away with disabling, paralyzing, and killing patients. His words to all his patients, “I can fix you.”

48 yr. old Philip Mayfield went in for routine back surgery and came out completely paralyzed from the neck down. 55 yr. old Kellie Martin went in for routine back surgery and died.

He was a prominent surgeon with accolades that were 2 pages long. So, how can this doctor use a knife as a weapon to paralyze, disable, and even kill 33 patients that have trusted him with their lives? The story of Christopher Duntsch is told in the hit podcast, Dr. Death. Since dropping its first episode Sept. 4, Dr. Death has had more than four million listeners and racked up more than 21,000 five-star ratings on iTunes.

Mayfield [a former patient of Dr. Duntsch] and his wife share his experience with Dr. Oz via satellite. Mayfield says he had a herniated disc. His attorney, Kay Van Wey, who also represents 14 other former patients of Duntsch, joins Oz. Wey tells Oz that many doctors had told Mayfield that surgery was not an option; rather, therapy. Duntsch had a different opinion and did all the preps for a certain type of surgery. However, after Mayfield was in surgery, Duntsch performed another surgery that wasn’t even discussed and punctured Mayfield’s spinal cord.

Duntsch arrived in Dallas in late 2010. He set up a practice, hired a staff and was given surgical privileges at what is now Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Plano. And then from 2011 to ’13, Duntsch botched 35 of the 38 surgeries he performed before finally having his medical license revoked.

Over that period he worked at four separate hospitals in DFW and left 20 patients with severe and permanent damage; two others died. Only three of Duntsch’s surgeries were performed with no complications. This all happened despite numerous complaints from surgeons and patients, as well as allegations of drug and alcohol abuse.

“It wasn’t just the nurses and the patients; you had other surgeons trying to stop him … You had other doctors doing whatever they could to stop him and couldn’t,” Beil says. “And so that really tells you something about how hard it is to police a bad doctor when he’s either unaware or unwilling to stop. If anybody was going to catch him, it would have been Baylor,” Beil says. “Baylor could have stopped him. If they would have done what they reported to the data bank, that could’ve been the end of the story.”

Duntsch, who bounced around hospitals in North Texas, was arrested in July 2015 in Colorado, about a year and a half after his medical license was revoked. He was jailed in Dallas County on five counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and one count of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.

In 2017, Duntsch was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 2045 when he is 74.

Whether Duntsch was homicidal or simply criminally inept is still a mystery.

