What is Ahead for Versace After Kors Buys Company?

Michael Kors recently agreed to buy Italian luxury fashion house Gianni Versace SpA from the Versace family and The Blackstone Group for 1.83 billion euros ($2.12 billion). The deal closes in early 2019. This deal complements Kors’ $1.2 billion takeover of luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo last year. Both acquisitions extend Kors’ reach beyond the “affordable luxury” market and into the high-end luxury market. Higher-end luxury products generally withstand economic downturns better than their mid-range counterparts.

What will Versace look like under Michael Kors? The question now is whether the American designer and his chief executive and chairman John Idol can succeed where their other countrymen have failed and create America’s first luxury group. Some think this venture could be profitable for both companies.

Long Island-born Michael Kors launched his brand in 1981 and has built his empire selling aesthetics drawn from the American jet-set lifestyle. His woman is sun-kissed with a neutral lip and a healthy glow. Her hair is always glossed, and she’s adorned in gold accessories. Kors made most of his money from his iconic handbags which are sold in malls and his stint as a judge on Project Runway.

Versace is far more distinctive among celebrities who wear the designs on runways with a very hefty price tag. Versace was founded by Gianni Versace in 1978. Until his murder in 1997, he ran the creative side of the business and was credited with creating the supermodel phenomenon of the 1980s and 90s, championing diversity and blending high fashion with pop culture. After his death, his sister Donatella took over the brand. (She will remain as its creative director after the sale.)

Many have taken to Donatella’s twitter feed to ask why she would sell out her country to an American label. A luxury item with a tag that reads, “Made in Italy” just brings one closer into purchasing a true Italian designed garment. If that changes, does it change the quality and maybe the downfall of the Versace brand? Why America has not had a luxury line mostly relates to the financial and abstracts of many failed attempts.

Those close to Kors and Ms. Versace say the two are a lot alike and feel the merger will be exciting to watch unfold.

Michael Kors will change its name to Capri Holdings, inspired by an “iconic, glamorous and luxury destination” island, the company said. It will retain the Michael Kors brand name.

It plans to grow Versace to $2 billion in revenue globally and increase its retail footprint from roughly 200 to 300 stores. It also expects to expand accessories and footwear from 35 percent to 60 percent of revenue.

Donatella, her brother Santo and daughter Allegra will also stay on as shareholders in the company. Versace’s management team will continue to be led by its CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd.

That retention will be crucial to Kors as it looks to validate itself to other premium European brands and their visionaries.

Ref. MSN/Money, CNN, cnn.com, cnbc.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via sandrarose.com