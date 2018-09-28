Tim Tebow’s New Book: “This is the Day”

Tim Tebow is an inspiration in so many ways. After a career in football winning the Heisman, Tebow moved his way up in baseball with the Mets Organization. As he rehabs from an injury suffered this past summer, New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow also has pen in hand as an author. “This is the Day” was inspired by a tragedy he witnessed on a plane flight. Tebow’s newest book is his fourth major publication and follows his Christian principles as a way to empower and inspire readers.

“I wanted to make conscious choices and decisions to start living that every single day, when my alarm went off, I was going to wake up knowing that this day was on purpose, to live out my dreams, live out my passion and, more than anything, live out my purpose,” Tebow said on GMA.

As he told Fox and Friends:

“Right when I get to the family — the man is laying on the ground prostrate, unconscious, blood coming out his mouth — and I get to the wife and right when I get to her she jumps in my arms and her and her friend just fall into my arms and they say ‘We’ve run out of words. You pray.’

“So I walked right into this situation and I start praying. And for the next hour and a half, till we had an emergency landing, I was praying for her husband, Boots, laying on the ground and praying for Debbie and her entire family, for everything they were going through. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it, but one of the things I learned through that situation was that he ended his life living out his dream.

“They were on their way to see the Grand Canyon. He was someone who prayed to God in Vietnam that if God would let him come back, he would spend his days honoring Him and living out his dream and what was on his heart … Boots and Debbie, that couple were living out their dream and they were honoring God and making an impact. Even in his death, he had an impact on most of the people on that plane.”

“Ya know what, life’s not about one day. Life’s not about ‘I’m gonna wait to pursue my dreams,’ ‘I’m gonna wait to get right with God,’ ‘I’m gonna wait to do all these things.’ So many people around us are ‘One-dayers.’ I don’t want to live that way. This is the day.”

Tebow’s own life has been an uphill journey. He is one athlete who is constantly encouraging others to never give up on your dreams and to never let fear keep you from achieving them.

“Fear controls so many people,” he added, “Fear cannot make decisions for us. We have to let our faith make decisions … We have to let our purpose lead us into the right decisions …

“You probably will [fall on your face] at some point, but that’s OK. At least looking back 50 years from now you can say, ‘Ya know what? I lived it. I pursued it. I had a life full of passion, instead of a life full of regret.’”

After Tebow’s career at the University of Florida, he had NFL stints in the regular season with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. Tebow also spent preseason time with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Tim illustrates the book’s themes with stories from his personal life that will delight all readers, including his an update on his dream pursuit of a baseball career.