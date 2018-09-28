Dr. Oz Show Today: Uncovering Dental Scams

Today on Dr. Oz, 9/28/2018, after several of his own staff members found they had been scammed by dentists, he sends Mara Schiavocampo, undercover to see if negative Yelp reviews were an indicator of a bad dentist. Many dentists that are guilty of these illegal scams, are also doing permanent damage to your family’s and your own natural teeth. This story will probably make you very angry.

Most dentists are honest, ethical professionals who provide their patients with competent and caring treatment. A small but disturbing number of dentists, however, are dishonest. They exploit their position of authority to bilk trusting patients with useless and often painful treatment, and shady billing practices.

Schiavocampo tells Oz that she hadn’t been to the dentist in 2 years but went undercover to see if Yelp reviews are accurate on some dentists. She was checked by a dentist to give her a thorough exam and report of her teeth before she and her team planned their undercover actions. After talking with people who had major complaints, the team made appointments with the dentists that had the most negative reviews. After the first 3 dentists, they were so shocked they did not proceed with the other 4.

The first dentist told Schiavocampo she had 2 cavities and needed a mouthguard. The second told her she needed a crown and several other procedures which would have cost her over $3,000. The third told her she had 6 cavities!

Signs You May Be A Victim of Fraudulent Practices

Unnecessary Fillings. Loads of Expensive Procedures. Excessive X-rays. Deep Teeth Cleanings. Specials and Deals.

If you’re uncomfortable with a diagnosis or recommendations for extensive and expensive work, it’s wise to seek a second opinion.

Keep accurate records of all appointments, and get all your paperwork in order before you undertake any kind of formal complaint.

Dishonest dentists can doctor records or find an X-ray that will fit your condition. The more evidence you have that the dentist wasn’t cooperative, the better case you have.

Kool Smiles, a national pediatric dental chain, and Benevis agreed to pay almost $24 million to settle allegations that both companies defrauded Medicaid programs by performing unnecessary dental work on children. Thanks to whistleblowers reporting Medicaid fraud these disturbing allegations were taken seriously.

Several whistleblowers, including a dentist in Connecticut, alerted authorities that Kool Smiles allegedly offered bonuses to dentists who met production goals. In some cases, children who still had baby teeth were allegedly subjected to unnecessary dental treatments, including root canals and crowns. Benevis provides business and administrative services for Kool Smiles.

Ref. baumhedlundlaw.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via dentistryinmexico.com