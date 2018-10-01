Pink Power: The Fight Against Breast Cancer

This morning, 10/1/2018, Today aired an encouraging show of support to those fighting breast cancer and survivors spoke of moving forward in the fight and research of cancer that affects so many. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the fight is on to remind every woman to do self-exams and to get their regular mammograms.

Hoda Kopi remarks, “Forward” was the word that helped me more than anything during my journey of fighting the disease more than 10 years ago. Actress, singer, and wife of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson says music and meditation were her saving graces after she discovered she had breast cancer 3 years ago. A survivor now, Wilson says a gut feeling of getting a second opinion saved her life. She just released her new album and will debut it on the stage of The Grand Ole Opry.

During the episode, many tweeted of victories of being cancer-free and spread hope to those still in the midst of the fight. The outside stage was powdered in pink, the symbol of breast cancer awareness as balloons, advice, research promises, and a show of love showered the setting.

Kara Skaflestad, diagnosed at 26, learned to ‘fight pretty’ in her battle against breast cancer and ten years later is helping other women do the same. Skaflestad appeared with her “magical boxes” which are care packages for supporting women with the disease. She found her stage 3 breast cancer after self-examination. She is now cancer-free and says she got to the other side by taking breast cancer by storm. “I slapped on hot pink lipstick and fought pretty!” Go to fightingpretty.org for information on getting a box to a loved one.

You may see many men wearing pink this month as well. Breast cancer not only affects women but men as well. The show of support is always for the women they love and reminders to get your exams.

Cancer develops in the tissues of breasts, affecting both men and women due to different reasons like family history or changes in genes and progress through stages. Symptoms would be a lump in the breast and change in the appearance of the breast.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women after skin cancer. Mammograms can detect breast cancer early, possibly before it has spread. Risk factors for breast cancer are female sex and advancing age, inherited risk, breast density, obesity, alcohol consumption, and exposure to ionizing radiation. Interventions to prevent breast cancer include chemoprevention (e.g. SERMs, AIs), risk-reducing surgery (e.g. mastectomy, oophorectomy).

Researchers are expecting advancements in more targeted treatments for breast cancer. These drugs attack specific pathways in cancer cells and are already on the market for ovarian cancer.

There is hope the FDA will approve them for use in breast cancer in 2018.

