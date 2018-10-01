Dr. Oz Today: Do You Have a Meat-Belly Dilemma?

Today, 10/1/2018, Oz covers a topic that may be the cause of your health problems: protein overload. With the new low-carb culture, protein consumption has increased. But new research shows eating too much meat might affect your gut. A group of meat lovers discuss their questions and concerns with Dr. Oz.

New research shows that those steaks, hamburgers, and huge cuts of meat may be the cause of your stomach’s ability to digest properly which leads to constipation. Rhenotha Whitaker presented 3 women who were meat eaters to express their concerns with Oz. The ladies felt they had to overcompensate a low-carb diet with lots of protein resulting in feeling bloated and “stopped up.”

Dr. James “Butch” Rosser told the ladies a new study shows the effects of meat on the bacteria in our gut. Rosser says when we eat too much meat, bad bacteria can over-populate the natural bacteria in your digestive system. Dr. Rosser explained to Dr. Oz that the Hadza tribe has the best gut microbiomes on the planet. They actually took stool samples to confirm this. The high fiber helps to feed the good bacteria in the gut and to improve the microbiome which helps people to lose weight, improve their overall health and even live longer! Essentially, replacing an overload of protein with fiber is the answer to having a meat-gut problem.

Oz is a big fish supporter in maintaining a healthier life. He firmly believes fish is the greatest source of protein but advises to always make sure you know where your fish is farmed. Oz connects the wrong cuts of meat to causing the inflammation that builds in our bodies causing meat-gut as well. He says to always buy the leanest cuts of meat and to eat small portions.

Fight inflammation in your body by cleaning up your diet and making sure you are feeding yourself the healthiest foods possible.

Pro-inflammatory foods are those that contain unhealthy ingredients that can cause an adverse reaction, and therefore inflammation, in the body. Highly processed foods are the biggest culprit due to their bad fats and preservatives, but white starches, sugar, certain types of bread, and even red meat can also be to blame. Conversely, anti-inflammatory foods inhibit or deactivate certain pro-inflammatory chemicals, receptors, or processes in the body to reduce inflammation. The best way to guarantee you are eating anti-inflammatory foods is to pack your diet with clean, natural, healthy foods.

