October is the Beginning of Flu Season and What You Need to Know

Every year, the deadly flu season begins during the most beautiful time of the year. The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May. It is estimated that more than 3 million people will be affected this year and may be avoided by simply getting the flu vaccine. Last year over 80,000 Americans died from the flu. Sadly, 180 were infants and children.

Dr. Shilpa Patel, a pediatrician in Rockleigh, New Jersey, told NBC News to follow these practices when flu season arrives to keep your children safe.

Keeping Your Children Safe From the Flu

Do not send your children out of the house if they are sick. Take them to the pediatrician and not the emergency room. Do not let them spread the germs to other children. Remember, dozens of children died from the flu last season. Do not risk them becoming very ill before being treated. Teach your children how to cough and sneeze properly. Teach them to cough or sneeze into a tissue or even their own shirt and to walk away when doing this. Germs spread easily when they are airborne. Teach your kids not to kiss anyone on the face and not to be touching their face. These are two ways they can transmit or be susceptible to the virus. Most experts believe that flu viruses spread mainly by tiny droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby. Less often, a person might get flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes. Clean, clean, clean. Glove up and use Lysol everywhere. When you wash your hands, wet a towel and wash your face every time. Watch the fever. If after being administered Tylenol or Motrin, your child fever goes down but they are still lethargic…see a physician immediately.

Flu Symptoms

fever*

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

body aches

headache

chills

fatigue

sometimes diarrhea and vomiting

*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

CDC recommends annual influenza vaccination for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine. Serious outcomes of flu infection can result in hospitalization or death. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk of serious flu complications. Always check the flu surveillance updates if you are planning on taking trips.

Ref. msn/lifestyle, cdc.gov, nytimes.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via intemountainhealthcare.org