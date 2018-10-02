Dr. Oz Show Today: The Dangers of Juuling

Today, 10/2/2018, Dr. Oz talks with Dr. Sanja Gupta as they investigate “juuling” — a new trend that’s becoming an epidemic in schools around the country. Kids are vaping with a device that looks like a flash drive but filled with nicotine. Juuls are a type of vaporizer or e-cigarette, designed so discreetly that most people don’t even recognize them as an e-cig. Juul devices (and other vaporizers) work by heating up a cartridge that contains oils and makes a vapor that can be inhaled.

“Studies show nicotine is more addictive than heroin and cocaine. And there’s a growing body of evidence that nicotine can harm the developing adolescent brain.”

The FDA has taken historic action against the manufacturer of Juul and 4 other e-cigarette makers to prove they are not targeting minors and prohibiting the sales to them. The FDA has given them only 60 days. CNN says this move is the biggest FDA enforcement of its kind.

At the same time, the number of teens using e-cigarettes has soared. Juul has surged in popularity among young people and as of April 2018 has taken more than half of the e-cigarette market share. Young adults and teens think it is “cool to juul.”

What you need to know

Teens are being hospitalized from using the Juul pod. Juul pods come in flavors like crème brulee, cool cucumber, and mango, these e-cigs have become insanely popular with kids. Teenagers are still buying Juuls online by lying about their age and using a prepaid debit card. a 2018 study published in the journal Pediatrics found that teenagers who smoked e-cigarettes had higher levels of cancer-causing chemicals in their bodies than non-smokers. When it comes to nicotine levels, one Juul pod contains the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes. These fun-flavored pods have gotten teens across the country addicted to nicotine. The vaporizers are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and they can be charged when plugged into a laptop’s USB slot—making it easy for students to pass them off as flash drives in class. Juul is now being found in elementary and middle schools at an alarming rate-raising the question on what type of serious adverse health effects occur when inhaling nicotine salts and other additives at a young age. Juul pods contain nicotine, benzoic acid, propylene, and glycerol. The package says 200 puffs per pod, a pod is equal to 1 pack of smokes. 20 cigs in a pack. It can cause coughing and wheezing, asthma attacks, acute eosinophilic pneumonitis, and heart disease.

Possible long-term side effects

elevated heart rate

elevated blood pressure

increased respirations

increased brain dopamine

nicotine addiction

chronic gi upset

