Yellowstone Geyser Coughs Up Strange Things

On September 15, a geyser in Yellowstone National Park [across from Old Faithful] known as Ear Spring had an eruption. This was one of the only four eruptions in the last 60 years and the latest of several new activities in this area. Park officials had to close off some of the areas. Ear Spring is one of the hottest pools on Geyser Hill, containing permanently seething water at or even above boiling point.

Park Rangers have always told visitors not to throw things into the geysers, though many find that throwing coins is a common occurrence. When an eruption occurs, it should spout only natural rock and waters.

“After Ear Spring erupted on September 15, employees found a strange assortment of items strewn across the landscape around its vent! Some are clearly historic: they’ll be inventoried by curators and may end up in Yellowstone’s archives,” park officials said on their Facebook page.

Among the items the park rangers found was a 1930’s child’s pacifier, a sleeve from a shirt, a plastic-ear shaped object, cans, bottles, and dozens of coins.

Ear Spring on Yellowstone’s Geyser Hill went from being dormant on Saturday (Sept. 15) to spewing steam and water between 20 and 30 feet (6 and 9 meters) high, a height not recorded since 1957, said park spokesman Neal Herbert. It has since continued to erupt at a near-constant height of about 2 feet (0.6 meters), he said.

The activity includes new erupting vents and surface fractures, and it has led park officials to close a boardwalk in the popular Upper Geyser Basin to prevent people from being injured by scalding water splashing on the popular boardwalk trail. The changes are continuing and may lead to more closures.

Ear Spring’s ear-shaped pool is enclosed by a slightly raised rim, and the clear water constantly overflows, running southwards along colorful channels lined by orange cyanobacteria.

Researchers from the University of Utah used data from a network of seismographs to survey the area and beneath Old Faithful, the most famous of the geysers.

The team placed 30 permanent seismometers around the park, revealing data on ground shaking that could help warn of earthquakes and volcanic events.

They also used 133 portable seismometers in the Old Faithful and Geyser Hill areas over the course of a two-week study.

In the study, the researchers discovered a massive underground feature to the west of Old Faithful that causes its seismic waves to slow down and scatter. It can likely hold about 300,000 cubic meters of water – or, more than 79 million gallons.

Park Rangers say you may find it fun to throw things into a geyser but it may end up coughing it up in 50 years. Please respect the natural parks.

Ref. hienalouca.com, sfgate.com, MSN/lifestyle

Photo courtesy of Bing via bgr.com