Dr. Oz Today: Reduce Your Chances of Getting Pancreatic Cancer

Today, 10/3/2018, Dr. Oz shares with us 3 different ways we may possibly help reduce our chances of ever getting pancreatic cancer that is usually diagnosed after it is too late. Oz shares the latest cutting-edge research on this cancer. Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest and recently claimed the lives of Aretha Franklin and Steve Jobs. This cancer takes an average of 20,000 women a year. It spreads so quickly that often a diagnosis is a death sentence. So, what can we do to help prevent this from happening to us and our loved ones?

3 Preventative Measures

Eat a low-glycemic diet. Eat Sweet Potatoes! Do not fry but bake, steam, or roast. They contain nutrients that are cancer-killers. Carotenoids are found in many red, orange, dark green, and yellow fruits and vegetables. These foods are typically high in vitamin A, lutein, beta-carotene, and lycopene, all of which might be effective against free radicals. Eating a diet high in plant-based protein may help prevent cancer, and the phytochemicals available in plant foods help reduce the amount of damage being done to your cells. Eating animal-based proteins, particularly red meat, may actually increase your risk of developing cancers like pancreatic cancer. Eat dark green leafy greens: spinach, kale, Swiss chard, collard, mustard, turnip, and beet greens. Watermelon seeds. Those pesky little seeds that you spit out after every bite can actually be good for you, and if you roast them correctly they can be delicious as well! Whole oats and grains. brown rice, oatmeal, corn, farro, barley. Eat legumes and use olive oil as well.

Pancreatic cancer often spreads quickly and tends to have few signs or symptoms in its early stages. As a consequence, it is often not caught until later in the course of the disease when it’s harder to treat, which is one reason it is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.

Knowing your risk factors

Family History. Being genetically predisposed to pancreatic cancer will up your risk. According to a variety of studies, people who have a family history of pancreatic cancer are 1.5 to 13 times as likely to develop the disease themselves. Those whose family members had pancreatic cancer before age 50 are at a particularly high risk. Diabetes. One meta-analysis of 36 studies found that people with diabetes had an 80 percent greater risk of developing pancreatic cancer as those who don’t have diabetes, but researchers are not sure why. Extra screening for pancreatic cancer by CT scan is currently not recommended for diabetics unless they have symptoms concerning for cancer. Smoking. Smoking ups your risk for many cancers, pancreatic included. Studies show smokers are about 1.5 to 2.5 times as likely as nonsmokers to get pancreatic cancer, and the more they smoke, the greater their risk. The good news? Quitting could save your life. Two years after smoking cessation, the risk falls by 48 percent, and over 10 to 15 years risk returns to normal. Estimates suggest that smoking cessation could cut pancreatic cancer deaths in the U.S. by 25 percent. Obesity and Physical Inactivity. Having a BMI over 30 significantly increases the risk for pancreatic cancer. One study showed people with obesity were 1.5 times more likely to get pancreatic cancer than those who were not obese. Overweight and obese people may also develop the disease younger and have shorter survival time once diagnosed. Pancreatitis (Chronic Inflammation of the Pancreas). Studies suggest having chronic or recurrent bouts of pancreatitis, which fills your pancreas with inflammatory chemicals, can up your risk for pancreatic cancer, though the increased risk is relatively small.

