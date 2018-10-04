“Tina” the Musical Based on the Life of Tina Turner is Coming to Broadway

It’s not like her kingdom needed another victory. Move over stars of Broadway because Tina ain’t done yet! “Tina” the musical is coming to Broadway in New York City in the fall of 2019. The “jukebox” musical will be based on her life and career adding another page in her incredible catalog. The queen of rock and roll, Tina Turner will be a huge celebration of all she has overcome and accomplished. “Tina” is already showing in London.

Tina Turner said: “Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me, I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career. London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I’m very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year.”

Turner’s very difficult life and abusive marriage to Ike Turner inspired the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Her songs include “Better Be Good to Me,” “A Fool in Love”, and “River Deep – Mountain High.” These songs made so many who were living in abusive relationships feel a sense of pride and the courage to walk away. Turner has always had a way to speak to us in personal ways thru her music.

Turner’s humble beginnings in Tennessee changed so much as she made a conscious decision to not follow the rules, but to rewrite them. This strong will and determination have made her known worldwide. She is one who has defied the boundaries of race, gender, and age.

We have seen a growth in musicals on the lives of recording icons such as Carole King, Cher, Bob Dylan, and The Jersey Boys. “Tina” is still in the works with casting, dates, and where the show will play.

“I am thrilled that we are finally able to announce that Tina will open on Broadway next Fall,” said Tali Pelman, Producer and Group Creative Managing Director at Stage Entertainment. “West End audiences have fallen in love with the show, and working with the incomparable Tina Turner has been an exceptional experience. She has made it her mission to tell her story with raw honesty and grit. She is an inspiration for all of us. We cannot wait for Broadway audiences to experience the power of Tina.”

“Tina” will be directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com via theatreweekly.com