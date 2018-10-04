Dr. Oz Show Today: “True Crime” Bachelor of the Year Reality Show Star Crimes Against Women

Today, 10/4/2018, Dr. Oz investigates orthopedic surgeon Grant William Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, a couple that used their charm to drug and rape multiple women. Plus, Nancy Grace shares her frustrations when she found out they were released on bail.

The couple was arrested on Sept. 12 at Robicheaux’s home and each faces multiple felony charges in California, including rape by use of drugs, oral sex using a controlled substance, assault with intent to commit a sexual offense and possession of controlled substances. Investigators found thousands of videos on Dr. Robicheaux’s phone of him engaging in sex acts with alleged victims.

Robicheaux was also charged with possession of an assault weapon and faces a sentencing enhancement related to that weapon possession. Riley will face a sentencing enhancement for being knowingly vicariously armed with a firearm.

Investigators have received more than 50 calls since they announced the arrest of Dr. Grant William Robicheaux, 38, and his purported girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said in a press conference Friday. The crimes may have taken place over the last two decades — some outside the state of California, Rackauckas said. California authorities are investigating the possibility of at least a dozen more victims who may have been sexually assaulted by an orthopedic surgeon already being accused of drugging and raping two women. Neighbors say there were multiple women going up and down the stairs to their apartment in Orange County. Some of the women were half-dressed and some were even screaming.

Robicheaux met potential victims in person at bars and restaurants but may have also targeted them through dating apps, Rackauckas said, cautioning dating app users to be careful when meeting people online.

“Ladies, please be careful when you meet people on these kinds of apps,” he said. “You don’t know what’s behind that — what appears to be a perfect smile.”

Nancy Grace tells Oz, “I am so mad, I could chew a nail in half! Why were they released on bond? Grace says if they were African American, they would be under the jail.” She says they need to go to jail.

They are currently free on a $100,000 bond each. Robicheaux faces over 40 years of jail time and his partner faces over 30 years. They are scheduled for arraignment on October 24.

Ref. abcnews.go.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via radaronline.com