Dr. Oz Today: Are Spicy Snacks Causing Your Stomach Issues?

Today, 10/5/2018, Dr. Oz discusses the newest trend in snacks that are popping up everywhere. Despite the latest news about people suffering health problems from eating these, they continue to grow in popularity. Singer Katy Perry even dressed up like a Fiery Cheetos snack for Halloween, rap songs are sung about them, YouTube videos are springing up about them, moms are packing them in their kids’ lunchboxes, and a restaurant just opened up using these to make gourmet meals. Investigative reporter Mara Schiavocampo addresses the recent headlines about the health concerns of popular hot snacks. Find out if fiery hot chips and cheese snacks are indeed addictive and if they are safe to snack on.

The hot snacks originated from a Mexican immigrant working for a snack company. He took a batch home and put his own blend of spices on them and they took off.

Schiavocampo says some Gastroenterologists and Pediatricians are speaking out saying these may be causing the stomach upset in so many children and adults. For every handful you eat, you may be adding more stomach upset. In one Tennessee claim, a teen had to have her gallbladder removed from eating too many of these snacks. Rapper “Lil Zan” was hospitalized claiming hot snacks were the culprit. ER’s are reporting parents showing up panicking from seeing red in their children’s stools from the snacks. These fiery snacks are now linked to ulcers and can eat away at the stomach lining.

Some schools have banned hot snacks from their campuses, mainly after janitors the red stains do not come off surfaces which also indicates how it can affect the stomach. The dye in these snacks is different from other dyes used in snacks. Several school districts in New Mexico, California, and Illinois have made the move to ban the snacks from their campuses because they lack nutritional value, and research suggests the snacks may create a brain response similar to what is seen in individuals who are addicted to illicit substances.

Kids and teens are the only ones wanting these type snacks, women are seemingly becoming addicted to them. One woman says her addiction to these has her roommate wanting her to seek intervention for the habit.

But red stool isn’t the only problem that is sending kids who eat Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to the ER.

A number of patients who have consumed these Cheetos in excess have complained of pain in their upper abdomen, rising up into their chest, likely due to due to the red peppers and spice contained in the snack,

Oz warns that people with a history of GERD or gastroesophageal reflux, which may cause heartburn and acid reflux, should avoid the spicy treat because it can lead to a flare-up of their conditions.

Gastritis is an inflammation, erosion or irritation of the lining of the stomach. It can come on gradually or suddenly. Symptoms include bloating, burning, vomiting and even hiccups.

You set up for ulcerations, erosions and so you can set up to get peptic ulcer disease in these children,

These type snacks have no nutritional value; thus the more you eat to fill up, the more damage you could be causing to the stomach. Replace these with string cheese or a very nutritional snack.

Photo courtesy of Bing via Walmart.com