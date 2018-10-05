2018 Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Anti-Sexual Violence Activists

CNN announced this morning that the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

Mukwege is regarded as the foremost, most unifying symbol, both nationally and internationally, of the struggle to end sexual violence in war and armed conflicts. He is a Congolese gynecologist who founded the Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, where he specializes in the treatment of women who have been gang-raped by rebel forces. Armed men tried to kill him in 2012, forcing him to temporarily leave the country.

“For almost 20 years I have witnessed war crimes committed against women, girls and even baby girls not only in my country, the Democratic Republic of Congo but also in many other countries,” he said.

“To the survivors from all over the world, I would like to tell you that through this prize, the world is listening to you and refusing to remain indifferent. The world refuses to sit idly in the face of your suffering.”

He added that he was honored to be named alongside Murad, whom he praised for her strength and courage.

Murad is one of an estimated 3,000 Yazidi girls and women who were victims of rape and other abuses by Isis. While she was captive, Murad was repeatedly raped and her assaulters threatened to execute her if she did convert to their version of Islam. After three months of being held hostage, she managed to escape and has since spoken out about her ordeal.

In August 2014, the Islamic State launched a brutal, systemic of the villages of the Singer region aimed at exterminating the Yazidi population. Hundreds were massacred and the younger women were abducted and held as sex slaves.

The committee said the laureates had been given the award because both have a made a crucial contribution to combating such war crimes.

It said: ‘Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims.

‘Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others.

‘Each of them in their own way has helped give greater visibility to war-time violence so the perpetrators can be held accountable for actions.’

Among those also put forward this year were Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in for their work in bringing peace to the Korean peninsula. President Trump was nominated by 18 Republican senators.

Photo courtesy of Bing via iol.co.za.com