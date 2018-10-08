AFM: “Polio-like” Illness has Affected 6 Minnesota Children

Minnesota health officials have reported 6 children have been diagnosed [since September] with a rare disease known as Acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. This is very alarming as it is usually seen in only one case per year in that state. By the end of 2014, 120 people had been diagnosed in 34 states. These cases coincided with a severe respiratory illness caused by enterovirus D68. From August 2014 through August 2018, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received information on 362 cases of AFM across the United States.

Despite the increase, the condition is still considered very rare, occurring in fewer than one in a million people in the U.S. each year.

AFM’s cause is still unknown but it usually develops from a viral infection and affects the central nervous system, specifically the spinal cord. Possible causes may include viruses, such as the poliovirus, West Nile virus, and adenoviruses, as well as environmental toxins or genetic factors.

The treatments are to alleviate the symptoms which include:

Limb weakness, tingling, numbness Facial drooping Trouble swallowing or talking Difficulty moving the eyes and/or drooping eyelids Reflexes Some people with AFM may be unable to pass urine (pee)

The most severe symptom of AFM is respiratory failure that can happen when the muscles involved with breathing become weak. This can require urgent ventilator support (breathing machine). In very rare cases, it is possible that the process in the body that triggers AFM may also trigger other serious neurologic complications that could lead to death.

AFM is diagnosed by examining a patient’s nervous system in combination with reviewing pictures of the spinal cord. A doctor can examine a patient’s nervous system and the places on the body where he or she has weakness, poor muscle tone, and decreased reflexes. A doctor can also do an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) to look at a patient’s brain and spinal cord, do lab tests on the cerebrospinal fluid (the fluid around the brain and spinal cord) and may check nerve conduction (impulse sent along a nerve fiber) and response. It is important that the tests are done as soon as possible after the patient develops symptoms.

Doctors WARN parents to seek immediate medical attention for their children if they see any signs in their child of exhibiting the symptoms of AFM. Unlike polio, there is no vaccine.

The CDC says it’s important to practice disease prevention steps:

Staying up to date on vaccines Washing hands Preventing mosquito bites

Ref. MSN/health, CNN, livescience.com, cdc.gov

