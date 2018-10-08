Dr. Oz Show Today: The Benefits of Coconut Vinegar

Today, 10/8/2018, Dr. Oz tells us there’s a new kid in town. We have all heard the benefits of apple cider vinegar and heeded the call, using it as a medicine now. However; it’s time for apple cider to move over a bit. Oz introduces us to the new kid-Coconut vinegar. It can actually reduce cravings, bloating, and boost energy?

Apple cider vinegar has been used to help us lower our blood sugar by reducing the insulin in the blood. We have also used it to reduce fat in the body so why would we want to change to another vinegar?

Coconut vinegar is made from the flowers on coconut trees that produce a sap that is low glycemic and has an almost neutral pH. The sap naturally ferments as it ages for eight months to a year. Once that process is completed, it is harvested, bottled, and ready to be used. Though this product is new to the U.S., it’s very popular in Asia.

Want to learn more about coconut vinegar and find out how to try it? Chef Candice Kumai has helped us discover the top five benefits and uses.

Top 5 Benefits of Coconut Vinegar

Creative uses. Just like apple cider vinegar, coconut vinegar can be used in many different ways. You can try having a shot glass of it before your meals to potentially stabilize your blood sugar, using it as an all-natural hair detox, disinfect your fruit with it, make your own face cleanser, and add it to soup to give it a sweet depth of flavor. Taste. Since coconut vinegar has a milder taste, it may be preferable to apple cider vinegar, which is more acidic. You can enjoy coconut vinegar on its own, or add it to salad dressings, marinades, sauces, and soups to give your meals an added sweetness. Blood Sugar Regulation. When you eat a high-carb meal, it can flood your body with sugar. By taking a shot of coconut vinegar before you eat, you can help your body’s insulin pull out the sugar more efficiently. Like apple cider vinegar, coconut vinegar is low on the glycemic index and contains acetic acid, which can help properly regulate your blood sugar. Immunity Boosting. Coconut vinegar is filled with potassium, iron, zinc, and calcium. Since it’s so rich in nutrients, it can help naturally boost your immune system and fight off illnesses. Taking a shot of coconut vinegar regularly during cold and flu season may help you avoid catching a cold. When you shop for this product, make sure you’re buying coconut vinegar that comes from the sap, instead of coconut water vinegar which may not be as nutritious. Probiotics. Since coconut is naturally fermented for eight months to a year, it is a natural source of probiotics. Many also believe that since coconut trees grow in soil that’s highly rich in nutrients, the “sap” from the coconut blossoms is also rich in nutrients. Again, just be sure to buy coconut vinegar from the sap instead of the coconut water variety to enjoy all its health benefits.

Photo courtesy of Bing via naturalmentor.com