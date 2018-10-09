Dr. Oz Today: Different Ways to Enjoy Your Apples this Fall

Today, 10/9/2018, Dr. Oz shares different ways we can enjoy a popular fall staple-the apple. It’s such a fun event when you go to an orchard and pick those fresh crispy apples. Biting into one brings sheer happiness as the juice runs down your mouth. A common problem is that we tend to purchase too many and end up trashing the excess.

Apples are one of the healthiest fruits we can eat. Can an apple a day keep the doctor away? Apples are rich in antioxidants, flavonoids and dietary fiber explains Oz. Studies have shown eating an apple every day, as in the old adage, can decrease the mortality risk of vascular disease.

There’s a reason different crops are available at different times of the year. Mother Nature knows what we need for each season. For example; the summer crops such as melons are full of water to keep us hydrated. In the fall, apples give us nutrients we need to build our immunity for the cold and flu season upon us. Apples are a good source of vitamin C. They also contain polyphenols, which can have numerous health benefits.

It seems we always have too many apples in our crisper and we fear them getting too ripe or rotten. Oz shares brilliant ways we can still use them.

5 Ways to Enjoy Apples

Add apples to your salads for crunch. Forget croutons, apples are a healthier and more flavorful way to add a crunch to your salad. Consider adding a handful of diced red or green apples into your favorite salad and pair with a vinaigrette dressing for a delicious sweet and salty combo. Bake into chips. Try a fall-themed alternative to potato chips this year by making apple chips. Loaded with fiber and lots of healthy vitamins and minerals, this will make the perfect weekday snack. Simply cut an apple into thin round slices, dust with cinnamon, and bake in the oven. Add apples to your cereals and oatmeal. Instead of adding sugar to your morning oatmeal or yogurt add apples instead. Apples are filled with natural sugars that are good for your body unlike processed sugar or artificially flavored yogurts and oatmeal. Start your day off the healthy way by adding a sliced apple into your breakfast. Make potpourri. Make your house smell like fall by using older apples and turning them into fragrant potpourri. Core your apples of choice and slice them into thin discs. Soak them in lemon juice to ensure they don’t turn brown. Place the slices on a pan and dry out in an oven set at 150°F. Turn the slices when they start to curl and remove from the oven once they are dried out. Add cinnamon sticks and cloves into a festive bowl with your apple slices for decoration. Ripen other fruit. Sticking an apple in a brown paper bag with other fruits like bananas, kiwis, and avocados will help them ripen faster. Apples emit a plant hormone called ethylene which helps fruit ripen. Use as a festive fall cup. Try out sustainable cups made with apples for your next fall party. Simply cut off the top of an apple and core it out to create an apple cup. Fill with hot cider and add a cinnamon stick for a fall-themed drink.

So, before you throw out apples that have you no longer wish to consume, try these clever tips!

