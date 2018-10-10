Dr. Oz Today: Could Your Thyroid Problems be Cancer?

Today, 10/10/2018, Oz shares with his audience red flags for determining if you could have thyroid cancer. Businessman and television personality Daymond John [Shark Tank] opens up about his battle with thyroid cancer. He shares why it’s important to take care of yourself and stresses the value of early detection.

The thyroid gland is the body’s engine driver; it manufactures the thyroid hormone that is used to fuel metabolism and oversees the activities of other critical hormones produced elsewhere. When the amount of thyroid hormone is unbalanced – too much hormone causes hyperthyroidism, too little, hypothyroidism – it can wreak havoc in the body.

Signs of thyroid problems are excessive loss of hair, feeling tired or sluggish, and trouble losing weight. Is it a sluggish thyroid or could it be cancer? Thyroid cancer has tripled over the last three decades and 3 out of 4 cases are women.

Thyroid nodules don’t usually produce symptoms when they are tiny, but larger ones might be notable. Since the thyroid sits close to the skin’s surface larger lumps can be detected with the touch of the hand or naked eye. Nodules are mostly a benign fluid-filled cyst, a pool of thyroid hormone, or a harmless gathering of cells. This type of nodule (or a goiter, a condition that causes the whole gland to enlarge), it is not likely to be cancer.

Only 2 in 3 in 20 nodules are cancerous. Nodules can also be found by accident, during imaging study performed for another reason.

Spotting Thyroid Cancer

Difficulty swallowing A sore throat or a pain in the neck Voice changes or hoarseness A persistent cough Trouble breathing

Thyroid Self-Exam

Stand in front of a mirror keeping your eye on the area just below the Adam’s apple and right above the collarbone. Drink some water and tilt your head back slightly, just enough to keep your eye focused on the thyroid area while you swallow Look and feel for any bulges and bumps Repeat a few times Report any findings to your doctor

Daymond John is thankful he is cancer-free now after his battle with stage 2 thyroid cancer. John says he always took care of everyone else instead of himself. He tells Oz he didn’t know you could get ahead of the game [cancer] by early detection. John feels the biggest investment we should make is in ourselves. “To be healthy is to be productive,” he tells Oz.

Thankfully, most cancers are detected at an early curable stage; and 90% are disease-free after treatment.

Photo courtesy of Bing via hxbenefit.com