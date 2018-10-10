Bo Derek Speaks to Megyn Kelly on Her Life and #MeToo

Long before there was Baywatch, there was a girl running on the beach [at 22] in the movie “10” and for 40 years, women have wanted to look like her. The famous braided hair in the film still have women adorning the same cornrows after visiting islands. After a famous marriage to John Derek, appearances in films and tv, at 61 now Bo spends her time with her horses whom she adores. She is also very involved as an advocate for animal welfare. She lives a quiet life with actor John Corbett, her partner of 17 years. Bo tells Kelly, “My life I live now is a 10.”

When Bo sat down with Kelly, her natural look was stunning. It was apparent she has had no [or very little plastic surgery] as her natural lines shown with a glow of happiness. She talks about her given name, Mary Kathleen Collins. She says she was living in Europe at 16 when her name was changed by an agent [she believes] and it stuck.

Bo met actor/director/photographer John Derek when she was 16 and he was 46. At 17 she lived in Europe with him due to the laws. He was married to actress Linda Evans at the time. She says now she knew it was wrong but she was young and thought she knew it all. Her parents objected. Her agent thought he owned her and wanted to stop this arrangement but the couple stayed in Europe until she was 18.

The movie “10” changed her life. She began getting film roles after the movie and starred in several movies. She married John in 1976 and things began to change. He would constantly tell her when she didn’t look good from puffiness, etc. She says she showed any extra weight in her face. Bo says he was an artist and so she would brush it off and tell him, “Yeah, it’s a bad day, get over it.”

Kelly asked her if she felt she had to always look like a “10?” Bo says, “No.” Bo feels that women are also to be blamed for making women think they have to always look perfect. Bo explained how when men walk into a room and see another man, they congratulate them on a deal or they talk about success stories. But, when women walk into a room and see a friend, they remark on how pretty they look. Derek says this only encourages our need to always look good.

Bo had her own #metoo moment when she was very young. An older producer grabbed her and stuck his tongue down her throat. She remembered what her mom had taught her and kneed him in the groin. Bo says there is no domination in the species of animals between the male and female and that’s one of the things that attracts her to protecting them.

Bo and John Corbitt are not married but she says their love has endured for 17 years. She was married to John Derek until his death in 1998.

Ref. Megyn Kelly Today

Photo courtesy of Bing via closerweekly.com