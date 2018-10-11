The Uncertain Future of the RHONJ Reality Stars: Joe Giudice will be Deported

On Wednesday, 10/10/2018, it was reported that the judge in the Joe Giudice fraud case has ordered Joe to be deported back to Italy after he has served his time. Joe is the husband of Teresa Giudice, one of the stars of the Real House of New Jersey reality show. Joe is an Italian immigrant who never because a US citizen, after coming here as an infant, and was found guilty along with his wife of bankruptcy fraud.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” Judge John Ellington said during a hearing at Pennsylvania’s York Immigration Court on Wednesday, October 10, according to the website. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

The couple pleaded guilty in 2014 to bankruptcy fraud and submitting false loan applications to get $5 million in mortgages and construction loans. Joe Giudice also pleaded guilty to not paying about $200,000 in income taxes.

Teresa Giudice was released from prison in December 2015 after serving 11 months at Danbury Federal Correction Institute in Connecticut.

Joe is currently serving a 3-year for fraud and failure to pay taxes and is scheduled to be released from prison in March 2019. He is serving a 41-month federal prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud at FCI Allenwood, about 165 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

In January, during the season eight reunion of “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Teresa Giudice implied she would be open to moving to Italy with him.

A source said, “Season starts [airing] in four weeks, so they’re going to have to address it.”

The Giudices — famous for their years-long stint on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” — could one day be reunited in the US, but there’s a lot of red tape involved.

“There are certain limits, but there very well may be a way to get him back to work in the United States,” explained Matthew Kolken, an immigration attorney and member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association’s Board of Governors.

“If he was going to start a new business in the US or if he has an offer of employment, it’s very likely he could come back to work or develop or direct a business on a temporary basis,” Kolken told The Post. “There could potentially be a non-immigrant waiver, which is a temporary visa to visit or work at a business.”

“Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” she told the host at the time. “Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

They have four daughters, ranging in age from 9 to 17.

Joe Giudice, who appeared before an immigration court in York, Pennsylvania, via teleconference, can file an appeal by Nov. 9.

