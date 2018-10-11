Dr. Oz Show Today: Signs and Risks of a Stroke

Today, 10/11/2018, on the Dr. Oz Show, Oz shares with us information on the signs of an impending stroke and if you are at a higher risk of having a stroke. Oz asks members of his audience to raise their hand if they know of someone who has had a stroke/heart attack and almost the entire audience raised their hands.

Talk show host Montel Williams recently had a near-death experience when he suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke. Since he followed his gut when he wasn’t feeling well and went to the hospital, he was able to get the care he needed before it was too late. Strokes are particularly dangerous because the symptoms can appear out of nowhere and take effect, causing serious, life-threatening damage.

Knowing the signs of a stroke and calling 911 immediately gives the patient the best chance for a positive outcome. Presently, there are more treatments available for stroke than ever before, but time is critical. Time is brain loss. As each minute goes by during a stroke left untreated, 1.9 million neurons die resulting in a permanent brain injury. That is why it is so crucial to spot the signs of a stroke quickly and get prompt medical assistance at the closest hospital.

Take a look at the stroke risk checklist and symptom checker below to learn more. By being aware of these factors and staying vigilant, you can take charge of your health and be prepared.

Stroke Risk Checklist

Are you overweight? Does your family have a history of strokes? Do you have high blood pressure? Do you smoke? Are you diabetic?

Symptoms of a Stroke

Numbness/weakness/tingling on one side of your body. Trouble speaking. Vision changes. Headache/confusion. Nausea/vomiting. Dizziness/lack of balance. Face Drooping.

Strokes are not partial to an age limit. One lady on the show said she was only 41 and a sudden horrible headache came on. She felt excruciating pain in her chest. She went to the ER and found she had a very high blood pressure. The doctor at the ER sent her home and said it was probably holiday stress. After following up with her doctor, she found she had a stroke.

The good news is up to 80% of strokes are preventable. The key to prevention is the identification of stroke risk factors and successful modification through lifestyle changes which may include diet, exercise and/or medication.

Knowing the signs of a stroke and calling 911 immediately gives the patient the best chance for a positive outcome. Presently, there are more treatments available for stroke than ever before, but time is critical. Time is brain loss. As each minute goes by during a stroke left untreated, 1.9 million neurons die resulting in a permanent brain injury. That is why it is so crucial to spot the signs of a stroke quickly and get prompt medical assistance at the closest hospital.

Photo courtesy of Bing via emergency-live.com