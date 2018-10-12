Dr. Oz Show Today: Can Matcha Be Used to Help Fight Cancer?

Today, 10/12/2018, on the Dr. Oz Show, Oz discusses the findings that link Matcha Tea in the fight of cancer. New research says matcha – the super green tea that’s everywhere – can actually stop cancer cells dead in their tracks. Research has uncovered that the unique chemical properties of Matcha tea have greater health benefits than other green teas.

It seems like you can’t check your social media accounts lately without seeing the telltale bright green color of matcha-infused lattes, cakes, and smoothies. Luckily, matcha is just as healthy as it is eye-catching.

Here are the five definitive health benefits you can look forward to when sipping regularly:

Anti-Aging Power. Matcha powder has more antioxidants than many other popular health foods like blueberries, leafy greens, and nuts. Since matcha is a powder made from ground up tea leaves, the antioxidants are not only more prevalent but also more concentrated, which makes a big difference when it comes to the anti-aging benefits. Longer-Lasting Energy. Since matcha tea has both regular caffeine and also the amino acid theanine, it produces a relaxed but alert mental state, boosting alpha waves in the brain. These alpha waves provide a pleasant clarity, so your energy boost is sustained over time, instead of just getting a surge of wakefulness before the inevitable crash. Metabolism-Boosting Potential. Just like green tea has been shown to boost your metabolism after consistent consumption, matcha is rich in catechins, which may also help regulate and boost metabolism, helping to control body weight. To get the most out of this beverage, make sure to drink it plain, without any sweeteners and milk, and to incorporate a balanced diet and consistent workout routine into your lifestyle. Relaxation Benefits. Sipping tea can already be a relaxing and peaceful experience, but when drinking matcha tea, you can enjoy the added effects of relaxation-promoting antioxidants which provide important mental and physical health benefits. Some even describe matcha as yoga in a cup, making it a convenient resource for those who need to unwind on the go. May Fight Infections and Diseases. The catechins in matcha may also reduce the damage to cells in the case of illness or infections. These disease-fighting antioxidants and flavonoids can improve your overall health and even fight cancer in some instances. The key is to drink tea made with pure matcha powder. You should check that your tea is from Japan to ensure it’s a high-quality product and not a cheap derivative, you should also buy organic whenever you can to get the highest nutritional content, and check that it’s a bright green color. When the tea turns brown it’s already oxidizing, and that indicates that it is no longer as fresh and potent as it once was.

Consuming Matcha green tea can also provide you with trace amounts of magnesium, manganese, iron, zinc, selenium, and calcium.

Dr. Oz gives us a recipe for a very healthy and slimming-down shake using Matcha. Combine the ingredients in a blender and enjoy.

1 cup water, unsweetened carrageen-free almond milk, or unsweetened coconut milk (not canned)

1 tsp matcha powder

1 scoop vanilla beef protein

2 handfuls of leafy greens

1/2 can full-fat coconut milk

ice, optional

monk fruit sweetener or stevia, optional

Photo courtesy of Bing via huffingtonpost.com